EUR/JPY sticks to modest recovery gains above mid-157.00s, lacks follow-through

- EUR/JPY regains positive traction and snaps a two-day losing streak to over a two-week low.
- A combination of factors undermines the safe-haven JPY and lends some support to the cross.
- Reduced bets for another ECB rate hike in September might keep a lid on any further upside.
The EUR/JPY cross attracts some buying during the Asian session on Thursday and moves away from over a two-week low, around the 156.85 region touched the previous day. Spot prices currently trade just above mid-157.00s, up nearly 0.15% for the day, and for now, seem to have stalled a two-day corrective decline from the highest level since September 2008.
The latest optimism led by signs of easing US-China trade tensions undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and turns out to be a key factor lending some support to the EUR/JPY cross. It is worth recalling that the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced on Monday that it is removing 27 Chinese entities from its Unverified List. China welcomed the move and said that it was conducive to normal trade between the two nations. Adding to this, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo's visit to China on August 27-30, for meetings with senior Chinese officials, further boosts investors' confidence.
Apart from this, the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) dovish stance is seen as another factor weighing on the JPY and acting as a tailwind for the EUR/JPY cross. In fact, the BoJ is the only central bank in the world to maintain negative interest rates. Moreover, policymakers have emphasised that a sustainable pay hike is a prerequisite to consider dismantling the massive monetary stimulus. That said, a host of manufacturing surveys released on Wednesday painted a grim picture of the health of economies across the globe and fueled recession fears. This, in turn, might hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the JPY.
Furthermore, speculations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will halt its streak of nine consecutive rate hikes in September could further contribute to keeping a lid on the EUR/JPY cross. Money market futures are now pricing in just a 40% chance of a 25 bps lift-off from the ECB in September as compared to roughly a 60% chance priced in ahead of the dismal Euro Zone PMI prints released on Wednesday. The HCOB Flash German Composite PMI missed estimates and fell to 44.7, hitting its lowest since May 2020 and pointing to a deeper economic downturn. This warrants caution before placing bullish bets around the cross.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.54
|Today Daily Change
|0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|157.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|157.46
|Daily SMA50
|156.66
|Daily SMA100
|152.58
|Daily SMA200
|147.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|158.38
|Previous Daily Low
|156.87
|Previous Weekly High
|159.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|157.66
|Previous Monthly High
|158.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|151.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|156.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|155.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|159.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|159.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
