- EUR/JPY retreats, influenced by potential changes in BoJ's monetary policy and wage negotiation outcomes.
- Japan's GDP outperforms expectations, stoking anticipations for a BoJ rate adjustment in the near future.
- ECB's hawkish tone tempers immediate easing expectations, with policy shifts eyed for June amidst inflation concerns.
The Euro registered losses against the Japanese Yen in the morning of the North American session. It was down 0.13% and traded at 160.55 after hitting a daily high below the 161.00 mark. Rumors that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could end negative rates sponsored a neg-down in the EUR/JPY pair.
Euro dips against Yen on growing speculations over BoJ rate hikes
According to sources cited by Reuters, some BoJ policymakers are considering ending the negative rate. Officials are eyeing wage negotiations between big companies and unions on March 13. A significant increase in salaries could increase the odds of a rate hike by the BoJ as soon as the March 18-19 meeting.
Data-wise, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Japan for the last quarter of 2023 indicated the economy dodged a recession, coming at 0.1% QoQ, exceeding estimates and the prior’s reading at -0.1%. Annually based, GDP was 0.4%, less than expected, above the previous estimate of -0.4%.
In the Euro area (EU), the European Central Bank (ECB) held rates unchanged at last Thursday's meeting, though ECB President Christine Lagarde opened the door to easing policy in June. Initially, the EUR/JPY paired its losses, but it resumed its downtrend last Friday and carried onto Monday’s session.
During the European session, ECB’s Kazimir delivered hawkish remarks, pushing the first rate cut until June. He acknowledged that risks of inflation are “alive and kicking.” He added that discussions should already start and favor a “smooth and steady” cycle of policy easing.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Since last week, the EUR/JPY has extended its losses to more than 1.70%, breaking key support levels like the Tenkan and Kijun Sen, and the psychological 161.00 level. If sellers remain in charge, the pair could aim towards the top of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) at 158.90/159.00, though firstly a break of the 160.00 mark is a must. On the other hand, if buyers move in and push the exchange rate above 161.00, look for a test of the Kijun-Sen at 161.31.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|160.58
|Today Daily Change
|-0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|160.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.31
|Daily SMA50
|160.6
|Daily SMA100
|160.04
|Daily SMA200
|158.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|162.18
|Previous Daily Low
|160.62
|Previous Weekly High
|163.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|160.56
|Previous Monthly High
|163.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|158.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|161.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|159.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|158.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0950 as markets stay cautious
EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight range below 1.0950 on Monday after posting impressive gains in the previous week. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the cautious market stance helps the US Dollar find a foothold and makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2850 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD turned south to start the week and dropped below 1.2850 after rising 1.6% last week. The US Dollar has stalled its losing streak, as markets turn risk-averse ahead of the all-important US CPI report and UK jobs report on Tuesday.
Gold consolidates gains near $2,180 after record-setting rally
Gold stays in a consolidation phase at around $2,180 on Monday after setting a new record high of $2,195 ahead of the weekend. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady slightly below 4.1%, limiting XAU/USD volatility.
Ethereum price trades above $4,000 while anti-Ether political campaigns downplay spot ETH ETF
Ethereum (ETH) price trades volatile on Monday’s European session, exceeding the $4,000 psychological level, gaining momentum after the weekend’s lull.
Three fundamentals for the week: US inflation and related figures dominate trading Premium
There is only one day of rest between the Nonfarm Payrolls and the next set of fireworks – which is set to be even more spectacular. US CPI data stand out, and the other releases of the week are also related to inflation.