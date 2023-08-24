EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles at Tenkan-Sen and 158.00, as bears remain in charge

- EUR/JPY trades at 157.71, showing a minimal advance of 0.10% as the Asian session begins.
- The pair struggles to conquer the Tenkan-Sen line at 158.18, indicating a potential shift in momentum.
- Short-term technicals show a neutral bias with a slight tilt to the upside as the pair prints higher highs and higher lows.
As the Asian session begins, the EUR/JPY prints a minimal advance of 0.10% after traders failed to conquer the Tenkan-Sen line at 158.18, as the pair dropped below 158.00. At the time of writing, the cross-currency pair exchanges hands at 157.71, set to finish the week with losses.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the EUR/JPY is still upward biased, but the recent dip below the Tenkan-Sen could pave the way to test lower prices. Next support emerges at the August 23 swing low of 156.87, followed by the top of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) at 155.65/75. On the flip side, if buyers want to resume the uptrend, the pair must pierce the Tenkan-Sen at 158.18, so the cross could threaten to test the year-to-date (YTD) high at 159.49.
Short term, the EUR/JPY hourly chart portrays the pair as neutral biased, with risks seen slightly tilted to the upside, as the pair achieved two successive series of higher highs and higher lows. Nevertheless, buyers must lift the pair above the August 23 high of 158.37 to reinforce the upside bias.
On its way towards that level, the EUR/JPY must surpass the Tenkan Sen at 157.74, the R1 daily pivot point at 158.04, and the top of the Kumo at around 158.20. Conversely, if the cross drops below the confluence of the Kijun-Sen and the daily pivot point at 157.57, the pair would cre-test the weekly low of 156.86. But first, sellers must reclaim the bottom of the Kumo at 157.40, followed by the 157.00 figure.
EUR/JPY Price Action – Hourly chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.73
|Today Daily Change
|0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|157.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|157.46
|Daily SMA50
|156.66
|Daily SMA100
|152.58
|Daily SMA200
|147.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|158.38
|Previous Daily Low
|156.87
|Previous Weekly High
|159.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|157.66
|Previous Monthly High
|158.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|151.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|156.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|155.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|159.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|159.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats and eyes 0.6400 on Fed hawkish comments, eyes on Powell speech
The AUD/USD erased Wednesday’s gains against the US Dollar on Thursday, as a ‘bearish-engulfing’ candlestick chart pattern emerges, suggesting that further downside is expected. Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials Patrick Harker and Susan Collins weigh on the pair.
EUR/USD drills 10-week low near 1.0800 with eyes on ECB’s Lagarde, Fed Powell’s speech
EUR/USD bears keep control at the lowest level in 2.5 months despite struggling with the 200-DMA support amid the early hours of Friday’s Asian session. The Euro pair dropped the most in a month the previous day, as well as refreshed the multi-day bottom before a few hours, while flirting with the 1.0800 level.
Gold buyers stay hopeful above $1,900 as Fed Chair Powell’s speech loom
Gold price seesaws around the weekly top while marking $1,916 as a quote during early Friday’s Asian session, despite fading the bullish bias on late Thursday. Even so, the yellow metal prepares to snap a four-week losing streak as markets await Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech.
Mastercard to terminate four crypto card partnerships with Binance as exchange faces regulatory scrutiny
A Mastercard representative revealed plans to terminate its partnership with Binance. The two powerhouse names, one a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and the other the second largest payment processing corporation in the world, run a crypto card program together.
How much trouble is China’s economy in and is there a risk for global contagion?
China has long been the world’s growth engine, but that status is under threat as its economic recovery has hit a major stumbling block and the high-growth era seems to be well and truly over.