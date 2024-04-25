- EUR/JPY surges to levels not seen since August 2008, capitalizing on a broader Yen weakness.
- Technical indicators suggest potential for further advances after clearing resistance at 165.30, towards the 169.47 high of August 2008.
- Downside risks remain once EUR/JPY retreats below the recent high of 166.22.
The Euro rallied to a near 16-year high against the Japanese Yen, hitting levels last seen in August 2008, with the latter remaining the laggard in the FX space. Data from the United States (US) prompted investors to buy the Greenback, which sent USD/JPY to refresh multi-year highs. Therefore, the EUR/JPY followed suit and trades at 166.67, gaining more than 0.20%.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/JPY is bullish-biased after consolidating since mid-March below the 165.30s area, previously guarded by March’s 20 high at 165.33. The uptrend resumed toward the 166.00 mark, yet once buyers cleared that hurdle, extending the move to 167.00.
Nevertheless, the EUR/JPY has retreated as buyers take a breather. The momentum its on their side, as shown by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) standing at 68.80, shy of signaling the pair is overbought.
If buyers clear 167.00, that will exacerbate a rally to challenge August’s 2008 monthly high at 169.47, ahead of the psychological 170.00 barrier.
On the other hand, if sellers drag the exchange rate below 166.22 April 24 daily high, that could open the door to sliding toward the March 20 high of 165.33. Subsequent losses beyond this support target the confluence of the Tenkan and Kijun-Sen at 164.83/64.
EUR/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|166.71
|Today Daily Change
|0.51
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|166.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|164.31
|Daily SMA50
|163.35
|Daily SMA100
|160.95
|Daily SMA200
|159.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|166.23
|Previous Daily Low
|165.4
|Previous Weekly High
|165.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|162.67
|Previous Monthly High
|165.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|160.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|165.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|165.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|165.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|165.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|164.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|166.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|166.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|167.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
