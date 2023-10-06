On the flip side, if EUR/JPY drops inside the Kumo, it could dive towards the Senkou Span A at 156.45 before challenging the bottom of the Kumo at 156.49. Once those two levels are cleared, the pair could aim towards the October 3 daily/weekly low of 154.34.

From a technical perspective, the EUR/JPY remains consolidated in the daily chart despite breaking above the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo), which is usually seen as a bullish signal, but immediate resistance would cap the Euro’s intentions of higher prices. If the pair aims higher, the first resistance is seen at the October 2 high of 158.47, followed by the September 13 daily high of 158.65, before challenging 159.00

EUR/JPY prints solid gains of more than 0.90% on Friday after the EUR/USD rallied sharply towards a daily high of 1.0600, which lifted the cross-currency pair towards a four-day high of 158.26 before reversing toward current exchange rates at around 158.05.

