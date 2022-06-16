- The euro recovered some ground vs. the Japanese yen amidst the scenario of Japanese authorities intervening in the FX markets.
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: The bounce at weekly lows might open the door for a re-test of 142.00.
The EUR/JPY is paring some of Thursday’s losses as the Asian session begins and is posting decent gains of 0.22%. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 139.62.
The market mood remains negative. On Wednesday afternoon, the US Federal Reserve hiked rates by 0.75%, opening the door for further hikes. Also, the Bank of England (BoE) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) followed suit, hiking 0.25% and 0.50%, respectively. That, alongside dismal US housing data, reignited recession fears on the traders’ minds.
Reflecting the abovementioned were US equities tumbling between 3 and 5 percent. Asian futures are trading in the red, meaning bourses get ready for a lower open.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/JPY daily chart illustrates the pair as upward biased. Even though Thursday’s price action recorded a fresh weekly low at around 137.84, the pair bounced off weekly lows and settled around the 139.40-60 area.
The EUR/JPY’s 4-hour chart illustrates that the pair broke below the bullish flag and aimed lower towards 137.84 weekly lows, at around the 200-4H simple moving average (SMA). Nevertheless, the EUR/JPY surged towards the 100-4H SMA at around 139.62, a difficult dynamic resistance level, on its way towards a re-test of June 12 highs at around 141.73.
Hence, the EUR/JPY is upward biased. That said, the EUR/JPY’s first resistance would be June 16 high at 139.95. Break above would expose the R1 daily pivot at 140.74. Once cleared, the EUR/JPY’s next resistance would be 50-4H SMA at 141.33, followed by the aforementioned June 12 high.
Key Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.62
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|139.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.89
|Daily SMA50
|137.5
|Daily SMA100
|134.22
|Daily SMA200
|132.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.5
|Previous Daily Low
|139.53
|Previous Weekly High
|144.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.84
|Previous Monthly High
|138.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
