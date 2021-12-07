EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Facing strong buying pressure around 127.50-80, as bull’s eye 128.50

- Despite a risk-on market mood, the shared currency losses ground against the safe-haven Japanese yen.
- The EUR/JPY faced strong resistance at 128.50, retreated around the S1 daily pivot at 127.66.
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Despite retreating, it seems poised to the upside, as the 50-hour SMA is about to cross over the 100-hour SMA.
The EUR/JPY retreats from daily highs around 128.47, trading at 127.9 during the New York session at the time of writing.
On Tuesday in the overnight session, the EUR/JPY surged up to the daily high at 128.50, twenty pips above the 200-hour simple moving average (SMA). However, as market sentiment improved due to factors like the omicron variant causing mild symptoms in people infected by, and the creation of an antibody boost effective against the newly discovered variant spurred a sell-off of EUR that sent the pair tumbling towards 127.60.
That said, at press time in the 1-hour chart, the EUR/JPY pair is facing strong resistance at the confluence of the 50, the 100-hour SMA’s, and the daily central pivot point at 127.87. During the New York session, the EUR/JPY pair has remained subdued, within a 21-pip range, but it is worth noting that most of the last eight 1-hour candles have a very long bottom wick, which shows that buying pressure, could be accumulating around that area.
In the outcome of breaking to the upside, the first resistance would be the December 6 high at 128.08. A breach of the latter would expose the 200-hour SMA at 128.14, followed by the R1 daily pivot at 128.24, and then the R2 daily pivot at 128.44.
On the flip side, in the case of falling further, the first support would be the S1 daily pivot at 127.66, followed by the December 6 low at 127.50 and then the S2 pivot at 127.29.
EUR/JPY 1-HOUR CHART
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|127.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|128.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.13
|Daily SMA50
|130.38
|Daily SMA100
|129.95
|Daily SMA200
|130.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.09
|Previous Daily Low
|127.52
|Previous Weekly High
|128.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.38
|Previous Monthly High
|132.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.49
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|127.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|127.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|128.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|128.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|128.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
