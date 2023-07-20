EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Experiences minor pullback below 156.00, but uptrend remains in play

- EUR/JPY registers losses below the 156.00 area due to mixed market sentiment, but the overall uptrend remains.
- The bearish-harami candlestick pattern suggests a potential pullback while maintaining the upward bias.
- EUR/JPY’s key support levels are the Tenkan-Sen line at 155.26, the Senkou Span A at 155.01, and the Kijun-Sen levels at 154.76.
- For buyers to regain control, EUR/JPY must not achieve a daily close below 156.00. Resistance levels lie at the July 19 high of 157.20, and (YTD) high at 157.99.
Late in the North American session, the EUR/JPY registered losses below the 156.00 area amid a mixed market sentiment triggered by upbeat US economic data, underpinning safe-haven currencies in the FX space. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY exchanges hand at 155.99, after hitting a daily high of 156.62.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/JPY uptrend remains in play, but today’s price action, coupled with Wednesday, is forming a two-candlestick chart pattern called ‘bearish-harami,’ which suggests the EUR/JPY could be ready for a pullback while maintaining its upward bias.
It should be said that on the EUR/JPY way down, the Tenkan-Sen would be the first support at 155.26. A breach of the latter will expose the Senkou Span A at 155.01, followed by the Kijun-Sen levels emerging at 154.76.
On the flip side, for EUR/JPY buyers to regain control, they must keep prices from achieving a daily close below 156.00. Once done, buyers could remain hopeful for higher prices, with the first resistance being the July 19 high at 157.20, followed by the year-to-date (YTD) high at 157.99.
EUR/JPY Price Action – Daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156
|Today Daily Change
|-0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|156.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|156.41
|Daily SMA50
|152.81
|Daily SMA100
|149.06
|Daily SMA200
|146.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.21
|Previous Daily Low
|155.84
|Previous Weekly High
|156.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|153.43
|Previous Monthly High
|158
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.46
