EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Eurozone bulls need to surpass 144.30 to negate double top

- A double top formation has paused the juggernaut eurozone bulls rally for a while.
- The bearish negative divergence is hinting at exhaustion in the uptrend.
- The 50- and 200-period EMAs are still advancing, which adds to the upside filters.
The EUR/JPY pair has rebounded firmly after a downside move to near 143.52 in the Asian session. It looks like that the cross witnessed a minor correction after sensing exhaustion in the upside rally.
On an hourly scale, the asset has witnessed selling pressure after re-testing its previous highs at 144.25, recorded earlier on June 8. This resembles a double top formation, which indicates a minor pause in the uptrend but needs more filters for claiming it as a bearish reversal.
Also, the cross has displayed a bearish negative divergence while testing its previous highs in which the asset forms a higher high while the momentum oscillator records a lower high. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has displayed a bearish negative divergence that signals a loss of the upside momentum.
The 50- and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 141.90 and 143.28 are advancing, which favors a bullish bias.
A decisive move above June 8 high at 144.25 will negate the double top formation, which will drive the asset towards the 5 January 2015 high at 144.61, followed by the 23 December 2013 high at 145.70.
Alternatively, the yen bulls could regain strength if the asset drops below Wednesday’s low at 142.68. This will drag the asset towards Tuesday’s low at 141.95. A violation of Tuesday’s low will expose the asset to more downside towards June 15 high at 141.50.
EUR/JPY hourly chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.89
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|144.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.48
|Daily SMA50
|138.14
|Daily SMA100
|134.88
|Daily SMA200
|132.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.24
|Previous Daily Low
|142.68
|Previous Weekly High
|141.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.93
|Previous Monthly High
|138.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|143.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
