EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro off session’s highs against yen ahead of FOMC

- EUR/JPY is trading mixed ahead of the FOMC at 19:00 GMT.
- Support is seen at the 120.66 level while resistance is at the 120.40 level.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY four-hour chart
EUR/JPY 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.56
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|120.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.27
|Daily SMA50
|120.06
|Daily SMA100
|119.3
|Daily SMA200
|121.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.7
|Previous Daily Low
|120.08
|Previous Weekly High
|121.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|120
|Previous Monthly High
|121.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|119.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|119.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|119.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|121.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trading near 1.3200 in spite of the latest polls
The GBP/USD tumbled some 100 pips late Tuesday after the latest poll showed that Conservatives’ lead points for a measly 28-sit advantage. Dollar’s weakness helped the pair bounce back.
EUR/USD holding near 1.1100 as trade war concerns weigh
Steady inflation in the US fell short of underpinning the greenback, with the market concerned about US-China trade developments, as no progress reported ahead of December 15 tariffs.
Federal Reserve Preview: Watching for the Projection Materials
No expectation for a change in the fed funds target rate. US economy has strengthened since the October FOMC. Market interest will be on the Fed’s rate and GDP estimates for 2020 and 2021.
Gold: Struggles to sustain gains above 100-hour SMA, focus remains on FOMC
Gold edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit remained below the overnight swing high and seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond 100-hour SMA.
USD/JPY: Yen strong amid prevalent fears
US November inflation foreseen at healthy levels, Fed’s meeting later in the day. A cautious stance prevails amid uncertainty surrounding global trade. USD/JPY hovering around its weekly opening, risk skewed to the downside.