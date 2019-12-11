EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro off session’s highs against yen ahead of FOMC

  • EUR/JPY is trading mixed ahead of the FOMC at 19:00 GMT. 
  • Support is seen at the 120.66 level while resistance is at the 120.40 level. 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading in a downtrend below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, the market has been consolidating the October’s rally below the 121.00 handle in the last weeks of trading. Although the Fed’s rate decision affect mostly USD-related pairs, to a lesser extent, it could also indirectly affect EUR/JPY. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
The break above the 120.66 resistance failed and the cross is consolidating the recent gains above the 120.40 support level. Bulls would need a daily break of the 120.66 resistance to travel towards 120.85 and the 121.00 handle near the December highs, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
    

EUR/JPY 30-minute chart

 
The bulls have taken control above the 100/200 main SMAs on the 30-minute chart. Support is seen at the 120.40 level. However, a daily break below this level would likely attract selling interest for a potential dive to the 120.00 handle.
 

 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.56
Today Daily Change -0.12
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 120.68
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.27
Daily SMA50 120.06
Daily SMA100 119.3
Daily SMA200 121.41
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.7
Previous Daily Low 120.08
Previous Weekly High 121.02
Previous Weekly Low 120
Previous Monthly High 121.31
Previous Monthly Low 119.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.46
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.88
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.5

 

 

