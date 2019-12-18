EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro corrects bullish spike vs. yen, trades sub-122.00 handle

  • EUR/JPY is consolidating after spiking to its highest point since July 2019.
  • Resistance is seen at the 122.45 price level.
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is consolidating after spiking to its highest level since July 2019 last week. The market is trading just below the 122.00 handle while above the main daily simple moving average (DMAs).
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
The cross is forming a bull flag while above the main SMAs. The buyers want a daily close above the 122.45 resistance in order to resume the bullish move. However, a break below the 121.50 level could generate a deeper pullback down towards the 121.05 and 120.55 levels. 
   

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 121.85
Today Daily Change -0.23
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 122.08
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.69
Daily SMA50 120.48
Daily SMA100 119.34
Daily SMA200 121.32
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 122.48
Previous Daily Low 121.92
Previous Weekly High 122.66
Previous Weekly Low 119.98
Previous Monthly High 121.31
Previous Monthly Low 119.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 122.14
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 122.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 121.84
Daily Pivot Point S2 121.61
Daily Pivot Point S3 121.29
Daily Pivot Point R1 122.39
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.94

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

