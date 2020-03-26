EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro clings to March’s highs near 121.00 figure

  • EUR/JPY remains bullish and challenges the monthly highs. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 121.00 resistance. 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is pressuring the 121.00 handle and the March’s highs while trading above its main daily SMAs. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
Euro/Yen exchange rate is putting the 121.00 handle to the test as buyers are back in the driver’s seat while more gains can be expected towards the 121.40 or 122.00 levels on the way up. Support can be seen near the 120.50, 120.00 and 119.50 levels. 
 
 
 
Resistance: 121.00, 121.40, 122.00
Support: 120.50, 120.00, 119.50
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.83
Today Daily Change -0.19
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 121.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.08
Daily SMA50 119.9
Daily SMA100 120.45
Daily SMA200 120.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.15
Previous Daily Low 119.52
Previous Weekly High 119.69
Previous Weekly Low 116.9
Previous Monthly High 121.4
Previous Monthly Low 118.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.53
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 118.93
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.35
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.61
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 123.24

 

 

