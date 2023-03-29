- The EUR/JPY struggled at 144.00 and dived toward the 143.70s area.
- An EUR/JPY fall below 143.50, and the 20/50-day EMAs, could be tested before Friday’s session.
- EUR/JPY buyers reclaiming 144.00, and a new YTD high could be possible, above 145.56.
The EUR/JPY reached a weekly high at 144.09, but as the Asian session began, it retreated under 144.00. Although the EUR/JPY double bottom is still in play, it is at the brisk of being invalidated once the pair drops below the March 22 daily high at 143.62. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 143.75, registering minuscule losses of 0.01%.
EUR/JPY Price Action
From the daily chart perspective, the EUR/JPY rallied sharply on Wednesday, piercing the 20 and the 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), each at 142.65 and 142.58, respectively. However, failure to hold to its gains above 144.00 could exacerbate a pullback toward the 142.00 area.
Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Rate of Change (RoC), portray the pair might be headed for a bullish continuation. But the RSI’s slope shifted flat, suggesting buyers are getting a respite.
If the EUR/JPY buyers reclaim 144.00, that could open the door to test the March 15 high at 144.96, ahead of piercing 145.00. A breach of the latter, and the EUR/JPY could be trading at new YTD highs, nearby the December 15 high at 146.72. But firstly, the EUR/JPY needs to face solid resistance at 145.50 and 146.00.
On the other hand, if the EUR/JPY extended its losses below 143, the 20-day EMA, at 142.64, could be tested. Break below, and the 50-day EMA is next at 142.58.
EUR/JPY Daily Chart
EUR/JPY Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.79
|Today Daily Change
|1.86
|Today Daily Change %
|1.31
|Today daily open
|141.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.99
|Daily SMA50
|142.37
|Daily SMA100
|142.56
|Daily SMA200
|141.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.15
|Previous Daily Low
|141.05
|Previous Weekly High
|143.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.83
|Previous Monthly High
|145.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|139.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles below 0.6700 as market sentiment dwindles on inflation, banking concerns
AUD/USD justifies its risk-barometer status as the quote seesaws around 0.6680 amid a mixed start to Thursday’s trading, following a downbeat closing. The Aussie pair’s previous losses could be linked to the US Dollar’s rebound and downbeat Australia inflation numbers.
EUR/USD stays firm around 1.0840, with traders eyeing German and US inflation data
The Euro advanced for three straight sessions against the US Dollar, but late in the North American session, the EUR/USD retreated, forming a doji. Hence, indecision is the game's name, as the greenback staged a recovery on Wednesday.
Gold continues to juggle above $1960 as investors await US PCE Price Index
Gold is displaying topsy-turvy moves in a $12 range above 1,960.00 in the early Asian session. The precious metal is defending the $1,960.00 support despite easing global banking jitters, which has trimmed the appeal for Gold as a safe-haven asset.
Why this analyst's prediction of BTC capitulation in April might be wrong
Bitcoin was created as a form of independent currency that would not have to depend on the traditional financial market to dictate its value. BTC deviated from the same a while ago as it followed the stock market's lead, but following the recent crashes, the cryptocurrency seems to be back on its own.
Euro area HICP Preview: Peak inflation or base effects? No trade-off for ECB (for now) Premium
“There is no trade-off between price and financial stability,” European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said earlier this month, following the announcement of a 50 basis points (bps) rate hike despite the banking sector turmoil.