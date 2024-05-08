EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls maintain the reign and step over the bears

- Indicators on the daily chart show a consistent rise in bullish momentum.
- On the hourly chart, the RSI reflects a more volatile picture with general positivity, yet the MACD shows a lack of sustained buying traction.
The EUR/JPY pair continues to exhibit strong momentum, displaying gains of 0.55% on Wednesday. With buyers maintaining dominance, the pair remains steadfast above its key Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) in both the short and long term, indicating the potential for a further upward move. The latest downward movements may have been only corrective as bears lacked the conviction to hold the pair below the 20-day SMA and buyers recovered ground.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reveals a positive trend. The most recent value of 58 suggests that buyers have been dominating the market while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram shows green bars, indicating a consistent rise in positive momentum.
EUR/JPY daily chart
Shifting the focus to the hourly RSI, a more volatile picture is displayed. Values have fluctuated, generally remaining positive, with the latest reading at 69 near the overbought terrain. Whereas, the hourly MACD has registered flat red bars, indicating a lack of positive momentum in recent hours as investors seems to be taking profits.
EUR/JPY hourly chart
Reflecting on the broad spectrum, the EUR/JPY is currently positioned above its Simple Moving Average (SMA) across the 20, 100, and 200-days. This indicates a strong upward momentum in both the short-term and long-term periods.
In conclusion, the daily and hourly technical indicators and a notable position above the SMA suggest an overall bullish outlook for the pair. However, the contrast in the hourly MACD with the daily trends urges traders to exercise caution as buyers may take their foot off the gas ahead of the Asian session which would pave the way for some downside.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|167.24
|Today Daily Change
|0.87
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|166.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|165.54
|Daily SMA50
|164.09
|Daily SMA100
|161.89
|Daily SMA200
|160.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|166.57
|Previous Daily Low
|165.64
|Previous Weekly High
|171.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|164.02
|Previous Monthly High
|171.6
|Previous Monthly Low
|162.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|166.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|166
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|165.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|165.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|164.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|166.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|167.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|167.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
