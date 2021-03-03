EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls in control from 4-hour support

EUR/JPY is holding hourly support with prospects of a test of immediate resistance.

Bulls engaged for an upside continuation on the daily charts.

As per the prior daily and 4-hour chart analysis, EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls setting up for higher daily highs to 130.45, EUR/JPY's upside remains in play.

Prior analysis

Bulls need to get over the initial resistance and the 21-moving average. ''

4-hour chart

On a retest of the 21-moving average and/or the structure, a buy limit order will open a position for a 1:3 risk to reward set up to target the 130.40s.

Live market, 4-hour chart

In a perfect touch of the entry point, the price has since been taken higher with bulls fully committed to the upside.

1-hour chart

From an hourly perspective, there are prospects of a 10/21 SMA bullish crossover and MACD turning higher with the price destined to challenge the immediate resistance again.