EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls gain control, buyers might start to take profits

In the broader scale technical outlook, despite the bears pulling the EUR/JPY pair below the 20-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), it remains above both the 100 and 200-day SMAs. This indicates that the bulls continue to control the market on larger time frames. The buy signals indicated by the RSI on both the daily and hourly charts are slightly overshadowed by the stagnating MACD on the hourly chart as buyers might start to take profits in the coming hours.

The EUR/JPY hourly chart shows that the RSI rose to around 60, matching the daily positive momentum. Nonetheless, despite the strong buying pressure, the MACD presents flat green bars, suggesting a stagnant bullish momentum. This reflects a potential consolidation phase for the remainder of the session.

On the daily chart for EUR/JPY, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is showing a positive trend. It has increased from negative to positive territory, signaling stronger buying momentum. However, the decreasing red bars of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) imply bearish but less intense momentum.

The EUR/JPY pair is seen holding comfortable grounds at 161.83, marking a gain of 0.31%. On the shorter timeframes indicators gained significant ground and are near overbought territory which could mean the pair might consolidate in the next hours. Overall, the outlook remains bullish but the buyers must regain the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) to make the short-term outlook more positive.

