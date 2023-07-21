EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Advances above the 156.00 area following Japanese CPI

- EUR/JPY gains momentum above the 156.00 area following the Japanese CPI data.
- EUR/JPY holds above the 100- and 200-hour EMAs.
- The cross will meet the immediate resistance at 156.90; 155.00 is a critical support level.
EUR/JPY gains traction above the key 156.00 area during the early Asian session on Friday. According to the four-hour chart, EUR/JPY holds above the 100- and 200-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), which means further upside looks favorable.
The Japan Statistics Bureau revealed that June's National Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose from 3.2% to 3.3% YoY, versus 3.5% expected. Japanese policymakers are likely to maintain an ultra-easy monetary policy next week. This, in turn, led to the weakening of the Japanese Yen against its major rivals due to monetary policy divergences.
On the other side, concern about the economic slowdown in the Eurozone, which could push back a hawkish stance from the European Central Bank (ECB), might exert downside pressure on the Euro.
Therefore, the cross could meet the immediate resistance level of 156.90 (High of June 22). The 158.00 area appears to be a tough nut to crack for EUR/JPY. The mentioned level represents a psychological round mark and a year-to-date (YTD) high. Any meaningful follow-through buying will see a rally to the next round level hurdles at 159.00 and 160.00.
On the flip side, any extended weakness below 155.00 will challenge the initial support level of 154.60, representing the 200-hour EMA. The additional downside filter to watch is 154.25 (Low of June 20) en route to 153.40 (Low of June 12). Further south, the cross will see a drop to 152.70 (Low of June 15).
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands below 50, within the bearish territory, suggesting that sellers are likely to retain control in the near term.
EUR/JPY four-hour chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.01
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|155.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|156.36
|Daily SMA50
|152.99
|Daily SMA100
|149.17
|Daily SMA200
|146.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|156.62
|Previous Daily Low
|155.87
|Previous Weekly High
|156.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|153.43
|Previous Monthly High
|158
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|156.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|156.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|157.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays on the back foot below 0.6800 amid cautious mood
AUD/USD prints mild losses around 0.6775-70, reversing the previous day’s corrective bounce during Friday’s Asian trading. The Aussie pair’s latest weakness could be linked to a cautious market mood and as the US Dollar clings to recovery gains amid a relatively quiet session.
USD/JPY recovers above 140.00 after mixed Japanese inflation data
USD/JPY is recovering ground above 140.00, as the Yen remains undermined by the mixed Japanese inflation data. The US Dollar has entered a phase of upside consolidation amid a tepid risk tone. Investors look to next week's key central bank event risks before placing fresh directional bets.
Gold edges higher on softer US Dollar, remains below $1,975
Gold price regins positive traction on Friday, though lacks strong follow-through buying. A softer risk tone, along with subdued US Dollar demand, lend support to the XAU/USD. Bulls seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of next week's central bank event risks.
Terra Luna Classic trading volume slumps 20%, Terraform Labs Chris Amani steps up as CEO, Kwon faces jail term
Terra Luna Classic price is trading with a bearish bias, an action heavily attributed to recent developments within the Terraform Labs ecosystem. Based on recent reports, the firm has a new CEO after outgoing executive Do Kwon was sentenced in Montenegro.
Traditional correlations back in play
Traditional correlations kicked back into gear on Thursday, with a stronger US Dollar accompanied by a downturn in stocks. We’re used to seeing a stronger US Dollar reflect a flight to safety sentiment in markets, and this is exactly how things played out on Thursday.