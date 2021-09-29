EUR/JPY Price Analysis: 130.50 remains major hurdle for Bulls to sustain gains

  • EUR/JPY is posting gains for the sixth straight session on Wednesday.
  • A break above 130.50 would entice more upside for the pair in the near term.
  • Momentum oscillator signals continuation of the upside momentum.

EUR/JPY edges higher on Wednesday morning in the early European trading session. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band riding up on the previous day’s gains. At the time of writing, EUR/JPY is trading at 130.30, up 0.03% for the day.

EUR/JPY daily chart

Technically speaking, the EUR/JPY cross-currency pair has posted strong gains after testing the support near double bottom formation at 127.94 in the past week. Now, the upside rally is losing its momentum with the formation of a Doji candlestick in today’s session.

Having said that, if price breaks the 130.50 strong resistance zone, it could test the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 130.82. The Moving Average Convergence (MACD) indicator holds trades above the midline with a bullish stance. Any uptick in the MACD would prompt EUR/JPY bulls to meet the 131.00 horizontal resistance zone. Upon successful testing of the mentioned level, the EUR/JPY bulls would attempt to recapture the high made on July 6 at 131.86.

Alternatively, if prices reverse direction it could fall back to the 130.00 horizontal support level followed by the previous day’s low at 129.66. Next, the market participants would keep their eyes on the 129.20 horizontal support level.

EUR/JPY techncial levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 130.29
Today Daily Change 0.02
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 130.27
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 129.64
Daily SMA50 129.54
Daily SMA100 130.85
Daily SMA200 129.7
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 130.38
Previous Daily Low 129.67
Previous Weekly High 129.85
Previous Weekly Low 127.93
Previous Monthly High 130.42
Previous Monthly Low 127.93
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 130.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 129.94
Daily Pivot Point S1 129.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 129.39
Daily Pivot Point S3 129.12
Daily Pivot Point R1 130.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 130.82
Daily Pivot Point R3 131.26

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

