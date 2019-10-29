EUR/JPY: No response to stagnant Tokyo inflation

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/JPY is barely moving in response to Japanese inflation data. 
  • Tokyo core CPI rose less than estimates and stayed well below BOJ’s target. 
  • BOJ is expected to cut rates in the near future. 
  • Risk-on in stocks could bode well for EUR/JPY. 

The EUR/JPY pair is currently trading in a sideways manner around 120.95, having jumped by 0.44% on Monday. 

The Japanese Yen is showing resilience to weaker-than-expected domestic data. Core consumer prices in Tokyo, a leading indicator of nationwide inflation, rose 0.5% in October from a year earlier, the data released a few minutes before press time showed. 

The rise in inflation was slower than a median market estimate for a 0.7 percent gain.

The Japanese inflation remains miles away from the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) 2% inflation target, even though the central bank has been running ultra-easy monetary policy for more than six years. 

The BOJ is widely expected to stand pat this week, although an increasing number of economists expect the central bank to cut rates further into negative territory in the near term. 

The JPY, therefore, could come under pressure during the day ahead – more so, as the US stocks hit record highs on Monday and could put a bid under the Asian and European equities

As of writing, the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting marginal gains. 

Also, continued hopes that a partial U.-China trade deal would be negotiated soon could bode well for the EUR/JPY cross. Note that President Donald Trump tweeted Monday progress was being made in trade talks with China.

Technical levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.95
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 120.92
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.39
Daily SMA50 118.64
Daily SMA100 119.72
Daily SMA200 122.18
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.01
Previous Daily Low 120.41
Previous Weekly High 121.48
Previous Weekly Low 120.34
Previous Monthly High 120.01
Previous Monthly Low 115.86
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.78
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.55
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.18
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.15
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

