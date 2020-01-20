EUR/JPY London Price Forecast: Euro vulnerable below 122.10 level vs. yen

EUR/JPY wedge pattern can lead to further losses.

The level to beat for bears is the 122.10 support.

EUR/JPY daily chart

After Friday’s bearish candle, the spot is starting the week near its lowest in the last four trading sessions just above the 122.00 handle.

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

The spot broke a wedge formation to the downside while challenging the 122.10 support and the 50-period simple moving average (SMA) on the four-hour chart. In the event bulls fail to regain the 122.42 resistance, the market is set to trade sideways to down with a potential bearish break below the 122.10 which can lead to 121.78 and 121.28 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key level