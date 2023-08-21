EUR/JPY jumps above 159.00 as the Euro strengthens

The daily chart analysis shows that short-term prospects for EUR/JPY look bullish. Both Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remain positive, with Relative Strength Index (RSI) positioned above its midline and displaying an upward trajectory. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also presents green bars, implying a strengthening bullish momentum. Moreover, the pair is above the 20,100,200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), indicating a favourable position for the bulls in the bigger picture.

On the JPY’s side, the People’s Bank of China unexpectedly cut the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) and reminded investors of the fragile economic situation in the Asian giant, which could further weaken the Japanese economy. In addition, it was reported that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will consider tightening when it wage pressures increase, so the ultra-dovish stance also contributes to Yen’s downside.

In that sense, the European currency traded strongly against its rivals after the Bundesbank monthly report indicated the inflation pressures could persist longer than the European Central Bank's (ECB) expectations. As a reaction, investors are betting on a more aggressive ECB as German yields increase, making the Euro gain interest. Focus now shift to Christine Lagarde’s speech on Thursday at the Jackson Hole Symposium, where investors will look for clues regarding forward guidance.

