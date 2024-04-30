EUR/JPY gains ground above 167.50 ahead of Eurozone GDP, inflation data

- EUR/JPY holds positive ground around 167.75 in Tuesday’s early European session.
- Japan's top currency diplomat declined to comment about any intervention move on Monday.
- ECB’s Knot said inflation in the Eurozone is moving towards the 2% target, while geopolitical tensions pose minor threats.
The EUR/JPY cross trades on a stronger note near 167.75 on Tuesday during the early European session. The cross edges higher despite a likely foreign exchange (FX) intervention by Japanese authorities on Monday. Market players will closely monitor the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth number for Q1 and the first reading of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) from the Eurozone for fresh impetus.
Early Tuesday, Japan's top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, offered no comments on FX intervention but said that recent movements have been "speculative, rapid, and abnormal.” Kanda further stated that excessive FX moves could impact daily lives, and the Japanese authorities are ready to take action 24 hours a day. The fear of further FX intervention might provide some support to the Japanese Yen (JPY) in the near term and cap the upside of the cross.
On the Euro front, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Klaas Knot said on Monday that inflation in the Eurozone is moving towards the ECB’s 2% target, while geopolitical tensions pose minor threats. Nonetheless, the central bank should still exercise caution when cutting interest rates beyond a first step in June. The ECB policymaker Pierre Wunsch stated that the July rate cut is not a done deal and that he still wants monetary policy to remain a little restrictive.
The ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos emphasized the progress on inflation but pulled back from making any clear projections on the pace of rate cuts. The uncertainties surrounding the ECB’s rate cut timing are likely to drag the Euro (EUR) lower and create a headwind for the EUR/JPY cross. However, the easing fears of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East might boost riskier assets, benefiting the EUR against the JPY.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|167.72
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|167.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|165.04
|Daily SMA50
|163.72
|Daily SMA100
|161.31
|Daily SMA200
|160.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|171.6
|Previous Daily Low
|165.66
|Previous Weekly High
|169.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|164.4
|Previous Monthly High
|165.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|160.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|167.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|169.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|164.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|162.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|159.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|170.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|174.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|176.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
