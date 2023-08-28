EUR/JPY extends its upside above the 158.30 area, eyes on Eurozone CPI, ECB meeting minutes

- EUR/JPY gains momentum above the 158.30 area, supported by the European Central Bank (ECB) hawkish comments.
- ECB President Lagarde would set rates at restrictive levels to achieve inflation to the target of 2%. Japanese policymakers said that underlying inflation remains below its target, will maintain the current policy framework.
- Investors await Eurozone CPI, ECB meeting minutes due on Thursday.
The EUR/JPY cross extends its upside for the third consecutive day in the Asian session on Monday. The cross currently trades around 158.35, gaining 0.17% on the day.
At the Jackson Hole Symposium, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde stated that the battle against inflation is not yet won. She emphasized the importance of central banks providing an economic nominal anchor and ensuring price stability while setting interest rates at restrictive levels for as long as it takes to achieve inflation to the ECB's medium-term target of 2%.
Furthermore, ECB Governing Council member Martins Kazaks said that it may be too early to pause interest rate hikes now as a premature halt in the fight against inflation could exert more pressure on the economy in the future. Markets anticipate a 50% possibility of an additional rate hike in the ECB September meeting following the ECB’s policymakers' comments. That said, the divergence in monetary between the ECB and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) lifts the Euro against its rivals.
Across the pond, Governor Kazuo Ueda of the BoJ stated at a Federal Reserve symposium on Saturday that the central bank considers underlying inflation to be below its objective and will therefore maintain the current ultra-loose monetary policy framework. Policymakers stated that domestic demand remained robust and company fixed investment was sustained by record high profits.
Looking ahead, traders await the top-tier data from the Eurozone docket for fresh impetus. The German Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be released on Wednesday, followed by the German Retail Sales and Eurozone CPI data due on Thursday. Furthermore, ECB will release its meeting minutes on Thursday.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|158.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|158.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|157.82
|Daily SMA50
|156.8
|Daily SMA100
|152.85
|Daily SMA200
|147.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|158.25
|Previous Daily Low
|157.23
|Previous Weekly High
|159.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|156.87
|Previous Monthly High
|158.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|151.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|157.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|156.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|156.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|159.5
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains below 0.6450 after Australian Retail Sales
AUD/USD is keeping its recovery momentum toward 0.6450 after the Australian Retail Sales data beat estimates with 0.5% MoM in July. Traders cheer the improving market mood despite renewed US-Sino tensions amid China's stimulus optimism.
EUR/USD stays bid near 1.0800 as US Dollar retreat on upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0800, attempting a rebound from the lowest level in 13 weeks early Monday. The pair justifies the return of risk flows while digesting the hawkish comments from Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde at the Jackson Hole Symposium last Friday.
Gold set to range between two key moving averages ahead of US jobs data Premium
Gold price is trading around a flatline, defending the $1,900 mark early Monday, as the dust settles after Friday’s volatile trading. The United States Dollar (USD) is correcting US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish remarks-led rally to 12-week highs seen on Friday.
Charles Hoskinson says Cardano will beat competitors Bitcoin, Ethereum, become world’s largest cryptocurrency
Charles Hoskinson, an American entrepreneur and the creator of Cardano shared his thoughts on Cardano. The creator of the Ethereum-alternative believes the token is likely to beat competitors Bitcoin and Ethereum, in terms of market capitalization, through its mass adoption.
The week ahead – US Nonfarm Payrolls, EU flash CPI and US PCE inflation
Due to increasing concerns over deflationary pressures, recent thinking on further ECB rate hikes has been shifting to a possible pause when the central bank next meets in September. Since the start of the year the ECB has doubled rates to 4%, however anxiety is growing given the performance of the German economy which is on the cusp of three consecutive negative quarters.