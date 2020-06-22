EUR/JPY ends four-day negative streak, rising more than a hundred pips

- EUR/JPY climbs back above 120.00, remains under 20-day SMA.
- Rally supported by a recovery in Wall Street and EUR/USD gains.
The EUR/JPY pair rose from a fresh three-week low at 119.30 back above 120.00. It peaked during the American session at 120.42, the strongest since Thursday. Over the last hours, it has been hovering around 120.30/40, holding onto strong daily gains and rising after falling during the previous four trading days.
The move higher took place amid higher equity prices in Wall Street and supported by a rally in EUR/USD while USD/JPY held steady, flat around 106.85.
From a technical perspective, Monday’s gains alleviate the bearish pressure and could point to further gains. On the upside, the immediate resistance is seen at 120.50, followed by the critical 20-day moving average at 120.85. A close above 121.00 could sign the bullish correction is over.
The main trend in EUR/JPY in the short-term still point lower but the momentum eased and some consolidation ahead seems likely, particularly if the pair holds above 119.30. On the contrary, a break lower would clear the way to more losses.
Technical levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.4
|Today Daily Change
|1.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.85
|Today daily open
|119.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.72
|Daily SMA50
|118.24
|Daily SMA100
|118.77
|Daily SMA200
|119.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.22
|Previous Daily Low
|119.38
|Previous Weekly High
|122.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|119.38
|Previous Monthly High
|119.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|119.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|119.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|119.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|118.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|118.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|119.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|120.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|120.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1250
The EUR/USD pair has accelerated its recovery on the back of upbeat US Consumer Confidence and Wall Street’s positive tone. US data, on the other hand, disappointed with Existing Home Sales down by 9.7% in May.
GBP/USD resumes advance amid a better market mood
GBP/USD trades at fresh daily highs in the 1.2440 price zone, as demand for the greenback eased with the US positive opening. Hopes about the UK’s economic reopening help Pound.
Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery
The cryptocurrency traders were bracing for increased volatility during the weekend; however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins stayed sidelined inside the current ranges.
Gold: Bulls eyeing a move towards retesting multi-year tops
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1743-42 region and jumped to fresh monthly tops in the last hour. The emergence of some dip-buying comes on the back of Friday's decisive break through a key hurdle near the $1730 supply zone and supports prospects for additional gains.
WTI appreciates beyond $40 and approaches multi-month highs
Front-month WTI futures have appreciated more than 2% on Monday to reach prices above $40, reaching prices only a few cents short of June 8 high at $40.40.