EUR/JPY drifts lower amid growing speculation on BOJ normalization

- EUR/JPY attracts some sellers near 163.28 on the stronger-than-expected Japanese inflation data.
- Japan’s two-year bond yield climbed to the highest level since 2011 amid growing speculation the BoJ will abandon its negative rate policy by spring.
- ECB’s Lagarde reaffirmed its restrictive policy stance, as the decline in headline inflation acts as a safeguard against a sustained wage-price spiral.
The EUR/JPY cross trades in negative territory after being rejected from the multi-month highs of 163.50 during the early European trading hours on Tuesday. The hotter-than-expected Japanese CPI data has prompted investors to be more cautious about the probability of the BOJ exiting negative interest rate policy at the March meeting, which provides some support to the Japanese Yen (JPY). At press time, the cross is trading at 163.28, losing 0.15% on the day.
The Japanese government bond (JGB) yields edge higher on Tuesday after Japan’s inflation data surprised to the upside, raising speculation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will exit negative interest rates by June this year. This, in turn, boosts the Japanese Yen and acts as a headwind for the EUR/JPY cross.
Early Tuesday, the Japan Statistics Bureau revealed that the nation’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January came in at 2.2% YoY from 2.6% in December. Meanwhile, the National CPI ex Fresh food came in better than expected, arriving at 2.0% YoY in January versus 2.3% prior.
On the Euro front, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said on Monday that inflation continues to ease toward central bank targets. However, the ECB remains committed to restrictive policy measures for the time being. Lagarde added that the fourth-quarter wage growth numbers are positive, but not enough to give the ECB confidence that inflation has been conquered.
Investors will take more cues from the German Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices this week for fresh impetus. On the Japanese docket, the Industrial Production will be due on Thursday and the Unemployment Rate will be released on Friday.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|163.26
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|163.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|161.08
|Daily SMA50
|159.58
|Daily SMA100
|159.64
|Daily SMA200
|157.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|163.72
|Previous Daily Low
|162.56
|Previous Weekly High
|163.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|161.48
|Previous Monthly High
|161.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|163.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|163.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|162.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|162.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|161.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|163.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|164.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|165.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
