EUR/JPY clings to upbeat Eurozone PMI-led gains, holds above 126.00 mark

- EUR/JPY staged a solid intraday bounce from two-week lows on upbeat Eurozone PMI prints.
- A strong pickup in demand for the Japanese yen kept a lid on any further gains for the cross.
- A sustained move beyond the 126.55-60 is needed to increase prospects for additional gains.
The EUR/JPY cross rallied around 50 pips during the early European session and refreshed daily tops, around the 126.20 region, albeit lacked any follow-through.
Following an early dip to the 125.70 region, or two-week lows, the cross witnessed a dramatic turnaround in reaction to the better-than-expected release of German PMI prints. In fact, the flash version of the German Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly rose to 58.6 in December and surpassed consensus estimates pointing to a fall to 56.4 from 57.8 previous.
Adding to this, the Eurozone manufacturing PMI jumped to a 31-month high level of 55.5 during the reported month and helped counter a contraction in the services sector activity. This, in turn, provided a strong lift to the shared currency and was seen as one of the key factors that assisted the EUR/JPY cross to attract some dip-buying at lower levels.
Bulls, however, seemed struggling to capitalize on the goodish intraday positive move amid a strong pickup in the Japanese yen, supported by the heavily offered tone surrounding the USD. That said, the latest optimism over the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts could undermine demand for the safe-haven JPY and extend some additional support to the EUR/JPY cross.
Meanwhile, it will still be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 126.55-60 supply zone before positioning for any further appreciating move. The EUR/JPY cross might then aim to surpass August monthly swing highs, around the 127.05-10 region, and aim to test the next major hurdle near mid-127.00s, touched in March 2019.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|126.12
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|126.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|125.15
|Daily SMA50
|124.22
|Daily SMA100
|124.52
|Daily SMA200
|121.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|126.59
|Previous Daily Low
|125.96
|Previous Weekly High
|126.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|125.79
|Previous Monthly High
|125.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|126.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|126.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|125.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|125.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|126.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|126.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|127.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount
EUR/USD has fallen off the fresh multi-year peak of 1.2212 as traders pause ahead of the Fed decision. US retail sales missed estimates and EZ PMIs exceeded them.
GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.35 as promising headlines of Brexit progress have yet to yield a deal. The EU and the UK are reportedly at odds over fisheries.
XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC
Gold surrendered its intraday gains to one-week tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering near the $1855 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever
Bitcoin has just climbed above $20,000 for the first time ever and seems poised for further upside action. The digital asset trades at $20,300 at the time of writing.
WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report
Crude oil prices rose during the first two days of the week as the coronavirus vaccine rollout and US stimulus optimism allowed investors to continue to price a steady recovery in global oil demand.