EUR/JPY bounces up from 128.35 and returns to 129.00 area

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • The euro finds support at 128.35 and attempts to regain 129.00.
  • The yen loses ground as market sentiment improves.
  • EUR/JPY remains trapped between 128.50 and 129.40.

The euro is trading higher against the Japanese yen on Thursday, trimming losses after Wednesday’s reversal, favoured by a certain yen weakness. The pair is trying to return above. 129.00 after bouncing from two-week lows at 128.35.

The yen loses ground on a brighter market mood

The common currency has taken advantage of a certain yen weakness in a moderately positive trading session. The world’s major stock markets are posting gains beyond 1%, with the Dow Jones 1.38% higher, the S&P 500 trading 1.30% above opening levels, and the Nasdaq 1.56% up at the time of writing.

Investors seem to have set aside concerns about surging inflationary pressures and the standoff in the US Congress regarding the debt ceiling, which has favored risky assets to the detriment of safe-havens like the Japanese yen.

The focus has shifted towards the release of the US employment report, due tomorrow, which will be analyzed in monetary policy terms. With the market waiting for the Federal Reserve’s official announcement of QE tapering, a strong payrolls report is likely to give a fresh boost to the USD.

EUR/JPY still trapped between 128.50 and 129.40

In a broader perspective, the pair has remained moving in a range around 129.00 after last week’s reversal from the 130.40 area. On the upside, immediate resistance lies at 129.40/50 (October 4, 6 highs)  with the next targets above here at 130.00 and the area between 130.50 and 130.75 (September 3, 8, and 29 highs).

On the downside, immediate support lies at 128.50 (October 1 low) before 127.90/128.00 area (August 19, September 23 low) and then 127.30 (February 18 low).

Technical levels to watch

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 128.93
Today Daily Change 0.20
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 128.73
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 129.26
Daily SMA50 129.43
Daily SMA100 130.63
Daily SMA200 129.77
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 129.5
Previous Daily Low 128.34
Previous Weekly High 130.48
Previous Weekly Low 128.55
Previous Monthly High 130.74
Previous Monthly Low 127.93
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 128.78
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 129.05
Daily Pivot Point S1 128.21
Daily Pivot Point S2 127.69
Daily Pivot Point S3 127.05
Daily Pivot Point R1 129.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 130.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 130.54

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pares recovery gains as rising US T-bond yields support the dollar

EUR/USD pares recovery gains as rising US T-bond yields support the dollar

EUR/USD lost its momentum after climbing above 1.1570 and returned to the 1.1550 area in the early American session on Thursday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, rising US Treasury bond yields support the greenback and make it difficult for the pair to stay afloat in the positive territory.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends rebound, trades above 1.3620

GBP/USD extends rebound, trades above 1.3620

The impressive performance of Wall Street's main indexes helps the risk-sensitive British pound gather strength in the American session on Thursday. With the US Dollar Index edging lower toward 94.00, GBP/USD is trading at fresh daily highs above 1.3620.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD loses traction, closes in on $1,750

XAU/USD loses traction, closes in on $1,750

The XAU/USD pair capitalized on the modest bearish pressure surrounding the greenback and advanced to a daily high of $1,767 during the European trading hours before losing its traction.

Gold News

Analyst expects Ethereum price to explode to $30,000 amid network adoption

Analyst expects Ethereum price to explode to $30,000 amid network adoption

Analysts expect Ethereum to explode with the rise in on-chain activity and increasing network adoption. Ethereum is heading closer to its key upgrade, "The Merge."

Read more

US September Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises

US September Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release the September jobs report on Friday, October 8. Following a disappointing increase of 235,000 in August, investors expect Nonfarm Payrolls to rebound and rise by 488,000 in September. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures