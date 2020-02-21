EUR/JPY bounces off lows post-German PMIs, lacks follow-through

- EUR/JPY found some support near 200-day SMA and reversed an early dip.
- Stronger German Manufacturing PMI print provided a minor boost to the Euro.
- The risk-on mood amid coronavirus concerns kept a lid on any further gains.
The EUR/JPY cross rallied over 50 pips in the last hour and jumped to the top end of its daily trading range, closer to the 121.00 post-German PMIs, albeit lacked follow-through
A fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade – amid fears a global outbreak of the deadly coronavirus – underpinned the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven demand and led to the pair's initial downtick to a session low level of 120.36.
Bulls still seemed reluctant
The cross, however, managed to attract some dip-buying near the very important 200-day SMA and got an additional boost following the release of better-than-expected German Manufacturing PMI, which unexpectedly rose to 47.8 for February.
The reading was much better than consensus estimates pointing to a dip to 44.8, from 45.3, and largely offset a slight disappointment from the Services PMI, which fell to 53.3 during the reported month as compared to 53.8 expected and 54.2 previous.
Despite the goodish bounce, concerns over deepening economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak – in particular the export-driven German economy – held investors from placing any aggressive bets and kept a lid on any additional gains.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the broader Eurozone Manufacturing and Services PMI prints for a fresh impetus. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment might further contribute towards producing some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.57
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|120.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.01
|Daily SMA50
|121.05
|Daily SMA100
|120.63
|Daily SMA200
|120.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|121.4
|Previous Daily Low
|120.1
|Previous Weekly High
|120.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|118.87
|Previous Monthly High
|122.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|119.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|119.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|118.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|121.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|122.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|122.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tops 1.29 ahead of preliminary PMIs
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, rising from the new 2020 lows. Brexit and concerns and dollar strength are behind the move. Markit's preliminary PMIs for February are set to trigger high volatility.
EUR/USD climbs above 1.08 after upbeat German Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has climbed above 1.08 after German Manufacturing PMI beat with 47.8 points, raising the eurozone averages. Coronavirus fears dominate markets.
Forex Today: King dollar consolidates, coronavirus underpins unstoppable Gold, EUR data eyed
The coronavirus continues taking its human and economic toll. China has reported a plunge of 92% in car sales in the first half of February and it halted most freight trains heading to Europe while it urges companies to return to normal and promises support.
Gold hits fresh seven-year high
Gold is flashing green for the fourth straight day and is currently trading at $1,624, the highest level February 2013. The anti-risk yellow metal continues to draw bids from retail investors and hedge funds despite the headwinds from other markets.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.