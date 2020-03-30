EUR/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Euro under pressure below 120.00 figure vs. Japanse yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is back into familiar territories after dropping from the March’s highs.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 118.75 support.
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is easing further from March’s highs while trading below the 120.00 handle and the 200 SMAs on the daily chart.
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
Euro/Yen exchange rate is consolidating losses below the 119.50 figure and the 50/200SMAs on the four-hour chart. The spot is set to break below the 118.75 level en route to 118.00 and 117.50 level while 119.50, 119.90 and 120.25 can act as resistances. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.1
Today Daily Change -1.25
Today Daily Change % -1.04
Today daily open 120.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.15
Daily SMA50 119.83
Daily SMA100 120.45
Daily SMA200 120.04
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.01
Previous Daily Low 118.81
Previous Weekly High 121.15
Previous Weekly Low 117.73
Previous Monthly High 121.4
Previous Monthly Low 118.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.65
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.1
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 116.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.26
Daily Pivot Point R3 123.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces from daily lows, remains below 1.1050

EUR/USD bounces from daily lows, remains below 1.1050

The American dollar found some modest demand at the beginning of the week, correcting part of the sharp losses from late last week. EUR/USD depressed at at risk of losing 1.1000.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stable around 1.2400

GBP/USD stable around 1.2400

The Pound is among the best performers against the greenback, refusing to give up. GBP/USD hovers around 1.2400 despite COVID-19 taking its toll on government.

GBP/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: Bulls try to take the reins again, XRP in front

Cryptocurrencies: Bulls try to take the reins again, XRP in front

The XRP/USD pair is best positioned to escape the bearish trap that has gripped the market in recent weeks. Ether needs to do better than BTC, as it has happened over the weekend. Market sentiment is at a negative extreme, an invitation to a short-term upward shift.

Read more

XAU/USD bounces from 2020 lows, hovering near $1600/oz

XAU/USD bounces from 2020 lows, hovering near $1600/oz

The yellow metal is consolidating the recent bullish breakout while remaining confined in the 1600/1640 price range as traders are looking for a direction.

Gold News

WTI bounces off 17-year lows in sub-$20.00/bbl levels

WTI bounces off 17-year lows in sub-$20.00/bbl levels

Prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil dropped to fresh 17-year lows in the $19.90 region per barrel earlier in the session, just to regain mild traction afterwards.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures