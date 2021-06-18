EUR/JPY advances toward 133.50 post- BOJ decision

EUR/JPY trades cautiously in the Asian session.

The Euro gains on the higher inflation data.

Yen remains a non-performer on the submissive economic outlook

EUR/JPY accumulates minor gains on Friday in the Asian trading hours. The pair fell sharply from the high of 132.90 in the previous session to close near 131.20.

At the time of writing, EUR/JPY trades at 131.39, up 0.15% for the day.

The Eurozone Consumer Price Inflation rate climbed 2.0% in May from 1.6% in April. The reading is the highest since October 2018 and surpassed the central bank’s target. The Construction Output jumped 42.3% in April.

Meanwhile, ECB Chief Economist Philp Lane ruled out the possibility of taper talks in the September meeting. The comments emphasize the central bank’s cautious approach to monetary policy as there are still uncertainties lingering on the Eurozone’s economic outlook.

The shared currency gains were limited following the remarks from the key policymaker.



On the other hand, the Japanese yen posted some minor gains after the government decided to lift the COVID-19 restrictions in Tokyo and eight other provinces. The economy struggles to recover from the pandemic due to the slower vaccine rollout, despite the massive stimulus from the policymakers.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) as widely expected kept its interest unchanged at -0.1% and maintained the target for the 10-year Japanese government bond yield at around 0%. The yen slid against the majors as an immediate reaction to the decision.

EUR/JPY additional levels

EUR/JPY Overview Today last price 131.4 Today Daily Change 0.17 Today Daily Change % 0.13 Today daily open 131.23 Trends Daily SMA20 133.25 Daily SMA50 132.12 Daily SMA100 130.39 Daily SMA200 127.61 Levels Previous Daily High 132.88 Previous Daily Low 131.02 Previous Weekly High 133.76 Previous Weekly Low 132.66 Previous Monthly High 134.06 Previous Monthly Low 130.98 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 131.73 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 132.17 Daily Pivot Point S1 130.54 Daily Pivot Point S2 129.86 Daily Pivot Point S3 128.69 Daily Pivot Point R1 132.4 Daily Pivot Point R2 133.56 Daily Pivot Point R3 134.25



