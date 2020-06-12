EUR/GBP uptrend to resume, looks for a break of 0.9013 – Credit Suisse

Analysts at Credit Suisse maintain a higher bias for the EUR to see a medium-term phase of strength on a broad basis following the completion of a base at 0.8866. EUR/GBP trades at 0.8954 and next resistance is seen at 0.9013.
Key quotes
“EUR/GBP continues to move steadily higher after successful tests of key support from the ‘neckline’ to its April base at 0.8866/64 and we maintain our upside bias.”
“A clear break above the top of the recent ‘outside day’ high at 0.9013 remains needed to add weight to our view an important turn higher is indeed underway again with resistance then seen at 0.9025/28 initially, then the recent high and ‘measured base objective’ at 0.9056/57. Whilst a fresh rejection from here should be allowed for, above in due course can see resistance next at the 50% retracement of the March/April fall at 0.9086 and eventually at the 61.8% retracement at 0.9184.”
“Immediate support moves to 0.8940, with 0.8917 now ideally holding to keep the immediate risk higher. A break can see a fall back to 0.8888/82, potentially a retest of 0.8866/64.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.13 weathering the fear-led dollar storm
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, finding its feet after the dollar stormed the board amid fears of a second coronavirus wave in the US and pessimism from the Fed. EZ industrial output and US consumer sentiment are eyed.
GBP/USD tops 1.26, shrugging off weak UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26, as markets are trying to stabilize from the sell-off triggered by fears of a new wave of coronavirus in the US and Fed pessimism. UK GDP plunged by 20.4% in April, worse than expected.
Crypto scary movie on the panel
At the same time that the bears on Wall Street showed their ability to break the irrational euphoria, some selling appeared in a crypto market that had already been pointing to a rapid fall for days, allowing it to emerge from the lethargy in which it was.
Gold: XAU/USD inches higher toward $1,740
The broad-based USD strength witnessed in the second half of the day on Thursday caused the XAU/USD pair to turn south and close the day in the negative territory.
WTI: 21/100-day SMA confluence battles with sellers below $36.00
WTI repeatedly pulls back from $36.00, prints two-day losing streak in Asia. Sustained trading below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, first bearish MACD signal in six weeks favor the sellers. Bulls seek a clear break above $40.00 for fresh entries.