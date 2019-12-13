EUR/GBP Technical Analysis: GBP spikes on UK election exit polls, pair most oversold since 2015

- British Pound is cheering exit polls forecasting a landslide victory for PM Boris Johnson.
- EUR/GBP is looking most oversold since early 2015.
- Markets have likely priced in Johnson's victory.
EUR/GBP is currently trading at 0.83, having hit a low of 0.8276 an hour ago.
Currently, the pair is reporting 1.72% on the day, the biggest single-day decline since Jan.17, 2017.
The British Pound is solidly bid due to exit polls predicting a landslide victory for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party.
If the polls are correct, Johnson’s withdrawal agreement is certain to get through parliament by the current Brexit deadline of Jan. 31, said Bloomberg economist Dan Hanson.
Also, it would reduce the uncertainty that has hurt businesses since 2016.
Oversold
EUR/GBP 14-relative strength index is currently hovering at 23.95, the lowest level since early 2015. Put simply, the pair is most oversold in nearly five years.
An oversold RSI does not necessarily mean a bullish reversal, as indicators tend to stay oversold for a prolonged period in a market with strong bearish momentum.
That said, EUR/GBP's sharp drop from 0.90 to 0.83 seen over the last months indicates the market has likely priced in Johnson's victory.
So, a corrective bounce could be seen once the Conservative party victory is confirmed.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish but oversold
Technical levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8301
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0152
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.80
|Today daily open
|0.8453
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.851
|Daily SMA50
|0.8609
|Daily SMA100
|0.882
|Daily SMA200
|0.879
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8509
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8421
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8576
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8411
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8659
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8499
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8475
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8455
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8413
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8372
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8324
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8501
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.855
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.859
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: UK elections heading to landslide Conservative victory, GBP/USD surges
Exit polls in the UK elections are pointing to a massive 110-seat majority for PM Boris Johnson's Conservatives. GBP/UDS is trading close to 1.35, the highest in 18 months. Live coverage.
EUR/USD tested 1.1200 after decisive UK exit polls
EUR/UDS has jumped to the autumn highs of 1.1200 after UK exit polls have shown a massive Conservative majority. The US and China have reportedly reached a deal to prevent new tariffs.
US Pres. Trump Signs Off On US-China Trade Deal To Avert December Tariffs
Reports President Trump signed off on the US-China trade deal to avert December tariffs, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal includes a promise by the Chinese to buy more U.S. farm products, the people said.
Gold bleeds on trade optimism, drops 2.5% in GBP terms
Gold is losing altitude in Asia as investors are buying risk and selling safe havens on trade optimism. The yellow metal, a classic safe-haven asset, is currently trading at $1,464 per Oz, having hit a five-week high of $1,487 in the overnight trade.
USD/JPY: Greenback jumps to four-day highs as trade tension ease
USD/JPY broke above the 109.00 handle as Trump is upbeat on the trade deal. Resistance is seen at the 109.26 and 109.43 price levels.