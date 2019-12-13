EUR/GBP Technical Analysis: GBP spikes on UK election exit polls, pair most oversold since 2015

  • British Pound is cheering exit polls forecasting a landslide victory for PM Boris Johnson. 
  • EUR/GBP is looking most oversold since early 2015.
  • Markets have likely priced in Johnson's victory.

EUR/GBP is currently trading at 0.83, having hit a low of 0.8276 an hour ago. 

Currently, the pair is reporting 1.72% on the day, the biggest single-day decline since Jan.17, 2017. 

The British Pound is solidly bid due to exit polls predicting a landslide victory for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party. 

If the polls are correct, Johnson’s withdrawal agreement is certain to get through parliament by the current Brexit deadline of Jan. 31, said Bloomberg economist Dan Hanson.

Also, it would reduce the uncertainty that has hurt businesses since 2016.

Oversold

EUR/GBP 14-relative strength index is currently hovering at 23.95, the lowest level since early 2015. Put simply, the pair is most oversold in nearly five years. 

An oversold RSI does not necessarily mean a bullish reversal, as indicators tend to stay oversold for a prolonged period in a market with strong bearish momentum. 

That said, EUR/GBP's sharp drop from 0.90 to 0.83 seen over the last months indicates the market has likely priced in Johnson's victory. 

So, a corrective bounce could be seen once the Conservative party victory is confirmed. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish but oversold

Technical levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8301
Today Daily Change -0.0152
Today Daily Change % -1.80
Today daily open 0.8453
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.851
Daily SMA50 0.8609
Daily SMA100 0.882
Daily SMA200 0.879
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8509
Previous Daily Low 0.8421
Previous Weekly High 0.8576
Previous Weekly Low 0.8411
Previous Monthly High 0.8659
Previous Monthly Low 0.8499
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8475
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8455
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8413
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8372
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8324
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8501
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.855
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.859

 

 

