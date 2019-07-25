EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro off daily highs, trades near 0.8930 support

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/GBP pulled back down to the 0.8900 level.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 0.8957 level, followed by 0.8994.
 
 

EUR/GBP daily chart

 
 
 
EUR/GBP is trading in a bull leg above its main simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is correcting down to the 0.8900 figure and the 50 SMA. 
 
 
 
 
 

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart

 
 
 
The market tested the 0.8957 resistance and the 200 SMA. Bulls need to break above this level to keep the bull trend alive. Further up lies 0.8994 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
 
 
 
 

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

 
 
 
EUR/GBP is retreating from the daily highs as it found some support near 0.9329. In the event bears breach this level the next support is seen at 0.8902, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8934
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 0.8922
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8976
Daily SMA50 0.891
Daily SMA100 0.8756
Daily SMA200 0.8796
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8971
Previous Daily Low 0.8906
Previous Weekly High 0.9052
Previous Weekly Low 0.8956
Previous Monthly High 0.8994
Previous Monthly Low 0.8824
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8931
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8946
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8895
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8868
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.883
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.896
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8998
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9025

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

