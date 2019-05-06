EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro near daily lows below 0.8900 against Pound

EUR/GBP has been in a strong bull leg in the last weeks.

Can the bulls sustain the move beyond the 0.8900 figure?

EUR/GBP daily

EUR/GBP is consolidating the recent gains below the 0.8900 figure.

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart



EUR/GBP is in a bullish channel above the main simple moving averages (SMAs) suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term.

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

EUR/GBP is trading at the daily low below its main SMAs. Bears want to break 0.8843 support to drive the market down to 0.8820 and 0.8780. Resistances are at 0.8875 and 0.8900 figure.

Additional key levels