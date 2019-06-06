EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro meets the 0.8900 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/GBP has been in a strong bull leg in May.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.8900 handle. 

EUR/GBP daily

EUR/GBP had a strong bull rally in May.

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart


The euro vs. Sterling exchange rate is in an ascending channel above the main simple moving averages (SMAs).

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

EUR/GBP is trading at the daily high above its main SMAs. Bulls want to break 0.8900 resistance to drive the market up to 0.8940. On the flip side, bears want to keep the market below the 0.8900 figure. Ideally, bears should have a daily close below 0.8820 to gather selling pressure towards 0.8780 support.

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8887
Today Daily Change 0.0041
Today Daily Change % 0.46
Today daily open 0.8846
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8779
Daily SMA50 0.8677
Daily SMA100 0.8673
Daily SMA200 0.8785
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.888
Previous Daily Low 0.8841
Previous Weekly High 0.8876
Previous Weekly Low 0.879
Previous Monthly High 0.8876
Previous Monthly Low 0.8489
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8856
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8865
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8831
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8817
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8793
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.887
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8894
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8908

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

