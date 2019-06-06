EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro meets the 0.8900 resistance

EUR/GBP has been in a strong bull leg in May.

The level to beat for bulls is the 0.8900 handle.

EUR/GBP daily

EUR/GBP had a strong bull rally in May.

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart



The euro vs. Sterling exchange rate is in an ascending channel above the main simple moving averages (SMAs).

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

EUR/GBP is trading at the daily high above its main SMAs. Bulls want to break 0.8900 resistance to drive the market up to 0.8940. On the flip side, bears want to keep the market below the 0.8900 figure. Ideally, bears should have a daily close below 0.8820 to gather selling pressure towards 0.8780 support.

Additional key levels