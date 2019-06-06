EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro meets the 0.8900 resistance

- EUR/GBP has been in a strong bull leg in May.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 0.8900 handle.
EUR/GBP daily
EUR/GBP had a strong bull rally in May.
EUR/GBP 4-hour chart
The euro vs. Sterling exchange rate is in an ascending channel above the main simple moving averages (SMAs).
EUR/GBP 30-minute chart
EUR/GBP is trading at the daily high above its main SMAs. Bulls want to break 0.8900 resistance to drive the market up to 0.8940. On the flip side, bears want to keep the market below the 0.8900 figure. Ideally, bears should have a daily close below 0.8820 to gather selling pressure towards 0.8780 support.
Additional key levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8887
|Today Daily Change
|0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|0.8846
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8779
|Daily SMA50
|0.8677
|Daily SMA100
|0.8673
|Daily SMA200
|0.8785
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.888
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8841
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8876
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.879
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8489
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8856
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8865
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8831
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8817
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8793
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.887
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8894
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8908
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
