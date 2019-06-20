EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro finding some support near 0.8880 - Can it last?

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/GBP dropped to daily lows near 0.8880 support.
  • Can the bulls lift the market to 0.8910 resistance? 


EUR/GBP daily chart

EUR/GBP is in a bull leg above its main simple moving averages (SMAs). The market attempted to break above Wednesday high but is currently under pressure below 0.8900 figure.

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart

The trend is slowing down as the market is trading below the 50 SMA and is challenging the 100 SMA. 

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

EUR/GBP is trading below its 100 and 200 SMAs suggesting potential bearish momentum. EUR/GBP found strong support near 0.8870/80 which is a cluster of technical levels according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. If the bears break this support the next level in line is seen at 0.8843 ( daily an weekly pivot point cluster). On the flip side, if the market finds some footing above 0.8880 EUR/GBP could rebound to 0.8910 resistance (technical levels cluster). Further up, lies 0.8935 resistance (previous week high and Wednesday high).


Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8888
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 0.8882
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8871
Daily SMA50 0.874
Daily SMA100 0.869
Daily SMA200 0.8782
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.893
Previous Daily Low 0.8874
Previous Weekly High 0.8934
Previous Weekly Low 0.8871
Previous Monthly High 0.8876
Previous Monthly Low 0.8489
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8895
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8908
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.886
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8839
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8804
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8916
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8951
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8972

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

