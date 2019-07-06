EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro challenges the 0.8900 figure against Pound

EUR/GBP is testing the 0.8900 figure one more time.

The bullish pressure is preventing the market to close below 0.8820.

EUR/GBP daily

EUR/GBP had a strong bull trend in May. The market is now consolidating the gains below the 0.8900 figure.

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart



Euro/Pound is trading in a bull channel above the main simple moving averages (SMAs).

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

EUR/GBP is at the daily highs trading above its main SMAs. Buyers need a break above 0.8900 resistance to send the market up to 0.8940. On the flip side, bears need to keep the market contained below the 0.8900 figure. In order to gather selling pressure, bears should have a daily close below 0.8820 to travel towards 0.8780 support.

Additional key levels