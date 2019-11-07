EUR/GBP Technical Analysis: Death cross on the daily chart

- EUR/GBP's daily chart shows a death cross – a bearish but lagging indicator.
- UK's PM Johnson is leading in pre-election polls. That could bode well for GBP.
EUR/GBP could soon pick up a bid as a lagging indicator has turned bearish for the first time since February.
The so-called death cross seen on the daily chart, which represents a bearish crossover of the 50- and 200-day moving averages, is a big-time lagging indicator, as MA studies are based on past data.
More often than not, the death cross traps sellers on the wrong side of the market. That said, Sterling is seen rising if the UK Prime Minister's Johnson's Conservative Party gets a majority in December elections. Currently, Johnson is leading in polls. Pound, therefore, could find bids, keeping the EUR/GBP under pressure.
With technicals and macro giving conflicting signals, seasoned traders may prefer to wait on the sidelines until a clear directional bias emerges. The pair has been restricted largely to a narrow range of 0.8575 to 0.8675 since Oct. 17.
Daily chart
Trend: Cautiously bullish (due to death cross)
Technical levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.861
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.861
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8648
|Daily SMA50
|0.8813
|Daily SMA100
|0.8935
|Daily SMA200
|0.8812
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8618
|Previous Daily Low
|0.859
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8654
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8595
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9022
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8575
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8608
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8601
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8594
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8578
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8566
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8622
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8634
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.865
