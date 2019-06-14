EUR/GBP technical analysis: Choppy inside symmetrical triangle

By Anil Panchal
  • Symmetrical triangle limits short-term moves.
  • 200-HMA adds strength to the support.

EUR/GBP is gradually reaching towards the breakout points of a week-long symmetrical triangle as it trades near 0.8895 while heading into the European open on Friday.

While the formation ends of 0.8880 and 0.8915 are likely strong levels to watch 200-hour moving average (200-HMA), at 0.8887 now, adds strength to the support side.

If prices slip under 0.8880, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of a fortnight-long upside, at 0.8850, followed by 0.8825 and 0.8800, can lure sellers.

In a case of the quote’s U-turn, 0.8905 can offer intermediate halt ahead of highlighting 0.8915.

Though, pair’s sustained break of 0.8915 could trigger a fresh bout of buying towards the month’s 0.8935.

EUR/GBP hourly chart

Trend: Sideways

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8894
Today Daily Change -7 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.08%
Today daily open 0.8901
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8846
Daily SMA50 0.8716
Daily SMA100 0.8682
Daily SMA200 0.8782
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8922
Previous Daily Low 0.8877
Previous Weekly High 0.8904
Previous Weekly Low 0.8824
Previous Monthly High 0.8876
Previous Monthly Low 0.8489
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8905
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8894
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8878
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8856
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8834
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8923
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8944
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8967

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

