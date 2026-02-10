The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) extended its record streak on Tuesday, touching a fresh all-time intraday high of 50,509.22 before settling at 50,259.81, up 123.57 points or 0.25%. The index has now scored its fourth consecutive intraday record, building on the momentum that carried it above the 50,000 milestone for the first time last week. The S&P 500 gained 0.47% to close at 6,964.82, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.90% to 23,238.67. Gains were broad-based, led by software stocks snapping back from last week's AI-driven selloff, while financial and entertainment names provided further tailwinds for the blue-chip Dow.

December retail sales fall flat, miss expectations across the board

The Commerce Department reported that December Retail Sales were unchanged MoM at $735 billion, a sharp deceleration from November's 0.6% gain and well below the 0.4% increase economists had expected. Excluding autos, sales were also flat versus expectations of a 0.3% gain. The control group, which feeds directly into Gross Domestic Product (GDP) calculations, contracted 0.1%. Declines were broad, with furniture stores and miscellaneous retailers each dropping 0.9%, while auto dealers slipped 0.2%. The weak data painted a picture of a consumer losing momentum heading into the year-end holiday season, and rate traders wasted no time repricing expectations, increasing bets on more than two Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts this year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) also reported that the Employment Cost Index (ECI) rose just 0.7% in the fourth quarter, below the 0.8% consensus and the slowest pace since Q3 2020, adding further weight to the dovish case.

Lutnick doubles down on bullish growth outlook

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick continued to push his ambitious growth narrative, reiterating projections of 5%+ GDP growth in the first quarter of 2026 and suggesting that 6% is achievable if the Fed cuts rates. Speaking on the All-In Podcast in January, Lutnick attributed the optimistic outlook to over 30 major construction projects and new factory buildouts stemming from $18 trillion in pledged investments. He also pointed to the administration's revamped CHIPS Act deals with firms like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) and Nvidia (NVDA) as key catalysts for domestic manufacturing growth. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has offered a more conservative 4-5% estimate, while mainstream forecasters remain skeptical, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) pegging US growth at 2.1% for the year.

Software stocks snap back as earnings deliver

The software sector staged a sharp rebound on Tuesday after last week's brutal selloff, which was triggered by AI spending concerns following disappointing results from several hyperscalers. Datadog Inc. (DDOG) surged 15% after its fourth-quarter results beat expectations on key metrics, while ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) bounced 4%. Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) jumped over 16% after reporting a record 38 million monthly active user additions in the fourth quarter, reaching 751 million total users and comfortably beating Wall Street's 745 million estimate. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to Buy with a $700 price target. On the losing side, S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) plunged roughly 16% after issuing 2026 earnings guidance of $19.40-$19.65 per share, well below the $19.96 consensus, while The Coca-Cola Company (KO) fell over 4% as its 2026 organic sales outlook of 4-5% disappointed investors after a strong run-up in the stock this year.

Chipmakers grind higher on TSMC revenue surge

Semiconductor stocks added to gains on Tuesday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) reported its highest monthly revenue on record. January revenue came in at NT$401.26 billion (approximately $12.71 billion), up 36.8% YoY and 19.8% from December, reinforcing the narrative that global AI spending remains robust despite recent market jitters. Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) each added roughly 1% on the session. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) rose over 2.5% to lead Dow gainers, alongside American Express Company (AXP) and Salesforce Inc. (CRM), while healthcare names including Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) dragged on the index.

Dow Jones technicals

The Dow continues to trade in a strong uptrend, with Tuesday's intraday high of 50,509.22 marking a fresh all-time record bid. The index is comfortably above both its 50-day EMA at 48,744 and its 200-day EMA at 46,314, reflecting broad bullish momentum. The Stochastic oscillator is approaching overbought territory at 77.96/64.48, which could signal some near-term consolidation. Key support sits at the 50,000 psychological level, with the prior breakout zone around 49,600 providing a secondary floor. To the upside, traders will be watching for a sustained close above 50,500 to confirm the breakout to new highs.

Dow Jones daily chart