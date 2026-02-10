TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

US Treasury Bessent: We see a very good partnership with Venezuela

US Treasury Bessent: We see a very good partnership with Venezuela
Agustin WazneAgustin WazneFXStreet

United States (US) Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that they can have a very productive relationship with China, adding that the competition keeps you from stagnating. At a hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, he added that the Trump administration sees a good partnership with Venezuela.

Key takeaways

The Fed under Kevin Warsh's leadership will be also watching just to make sure that there's not a timing mismatch.

Anytime we have productivity booms there's an employment boom.

We see a very good partnership with Venezuela that will eventually lead to free and fair elections.

We'll see what happens with Iran. I'm optimistic on Russia-Ukraine.

The US-China relationship is in a very comfortable place.

We can have a very productive relationship with China. Competition keeps you from stagnating.”

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.13%0.27%-0.99%-0.16%0.27%0.18%-0.17%
EUR-0.13%0.15%-1.08%-0.29%0.14%0.05%-0.24%
GBP-0.27%-0.15%-1.24%-0.44%-0.00%-0.11%-0.38%
JPY0.99%1.08%1.24%0.80%1.24%1.13%0.86%
CAD0.16%0.29%0.44%-0.80%0.43%0.33%0.00%
AUD-0.27%-0.14%0.00%-1.24%-0.43%-0.10%-0.38%
NZD-0.18%-0.05%0.11%-1.13%-0.33%0.10%-0.28%
CHF0.17%0.24%0.38%-0.86%-0.00%0.38%0.28%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Agustin Wazne

Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.

More from Agustin Wazne
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD treads water around 1.1900

EUR/USD treads water around 1.1900

EUR/USD edges a tad lower around the 1.1900 area, coming under mild pressure despite the US Dollar keeps the offered stance on turnaround Tuesday. On the US data front, December Retail Sales fell short of expectations, while the ADP four week average printed at 6.5K.

GBP/USD looks weak near 1.3670

GBP/USD looks weak near 1.3670

GBP/USD trades on the back foot around the 1.3670 region on Tuesday. Cable’s modest retracement also comes in tandem with the decent decline in the Greenback. Moving forward, the US NFP and CPI data in combination with key UK releases should kee the quid under scrutiny in the next few days.

Gold flirts with daily lows near $5,000

Gold flirts with daily lows near $5,000

Gold comes under marked selling pressure on Tuesday, giving back part of its recent two day advance and threatening to challenge the key $5,000 mark per troy ounce. The yellow metal’s correction follows a better tone in the risk complex, a lower Greenback and shrinking US Treasuty yields.

AI Crypto Update: BankrCoin, Pippin surge as sector market cap steadies above $12B

AI Crypto Update: BankrCoin, Pippin surge as sector market cap steadies above $12B

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) segment is largely on the back foot with major coins such as Bittensor (TAO) and Internet Computer (ICP) extending losses amid a sticky risk-off sentiment.

Dollar drops and stocks rally: The week of reckoning for US economic data

Dollar drops and stocks rally: The week of reckoning for US economic data

Following a sizeable move lower in US technology Stocks last week, we have witnessed a meaningful recovery unfold. The USD Index is in a concerning position; the monthly price continues to hold the south channel support.

XRP holds $1.40 amid ETF inflows and stable derivatives market

XRP holds $1.40 amid ETF inflows and stable derivatives market

Ripple trades under pressure, with immediate support at $1.40 holding at the time of writing on Tuesday. A recovery attempt from last week’s sell-off to $1.12 stalled at $1.54 on Friday, leading to limited price action between the current support and the resistance.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers