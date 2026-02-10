US Treasury Bessent: We see a very good partnership with Venezuela
United States (US) Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that they can have a very productive relationship with China, adding that the competition keeps you from stagnating. At a hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, he added that the Trump administration sees a good partnership with Venezuela.
Key takeaways
The Fed under Kevin Warsh's leadership will be also watching just to make sure that there's not a timing mismatch.
Anytime we have productivity booms there's an employment boom.
We see a very good partnership with Venezuela that will eventually lead to free and fair elections.
We'll see what happens with Iran. I'm optimistic on Russia-Ukraine.
The US-China relationship is in a very comfortable place.
We can have a very productive relationship with China. Competition keeps you from stagnating.”
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.13%
|0.27%
|-0.99%
|-0.16%
|0.27%
|0.18%
|-0.17%
|EUR
|-0.13%
|0.15%
|-1.08%
|-0.29%
|0.14%
|0.05%
|-0.24%
|GBP
|-0.27%
|-0.15%
|-1.24%
|-0.44%
|-0.00%
|-0.11%
|-0.38%
|JPY
|0.99%
|1.08%
|1.24%
|0.80%
|1.24%
|1.13%
|0.86%
|CAD
|0.16%
|0.29%
|0.44%
|-0.80%
|0.43%
|0.33%
|0.00%
|AUD
|-0.27%
|-0.14%
|0.00%
|-1.24%
|-0.43%
|-0.10%
|-0.38%
|NZD
|-0.18%
|-0.05%
|0.11%
|-1.13%
|-0.33%
|0.10%
|-0.28%
|CHF
|0.17%
|0.24%
|0.38%
|-0.86%
|-0.00%
|0.38%
|0.28%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.