TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Treasury Sec Lutnick sees 6% growth in Q1

Treasury Sec Lutnick sees 6% growth in Q1
Joshua GibsonJoshua GibsonFXStreet

US Treasury Secretary Howard Lutnick hit the newswires with an array of policy, trade, and economic outlook soundbites on Tuesday.

Key highlights

  • American demand is vast for AI chips, and we dont want to do anything to stand in their way.
  • Lutnick refuses to answer if the Trump administration would curb Chinese licenses to access US chip markets.
  • The US Dollar was manipulated higher over many years.
  • It's more natural for the US Dollar to be at its current level.
  • Foreigners used trade surpluses to buy our country.
  • I think Q4 GDP growth will be over 5%.
  • We could reasonably get over 6% growth in Q1.
  • We will see enormous manufacturing job growth this year.
  • Nvidia and China must adhere to H200 chip license terms.
  • We follow the lead of Trump and Rubio.
  • The US-China Relationship is complex and nuanced, Trump is leading it.

Author

Joshua Gibson

Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years&#39; experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.

More from Joshua Gibson
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD treads water around 1.1900

EUR/USD treads water around 1.1900

EUR/USD edges a tad lower around the 1.1900 area, coming under mild pressure despite the US Dollar keeps the offered stance on turnaround Tuesday. On the US data front, December Retail Sales fell short of expectations, while the ADP four week average printed at 6.5K.

GBP/USD looks weak near 1.3670

GBP/USD looks weak near 1.3670

GBP/USD trades on the back foot around the 1.3670 region on Tuesday. Cable’s modest retracement also comes in tandem with the decent decline in the Greenback. Moving forward, the US NFP and CPI data in combination with key UK releases should kee the quid under scrutiny in the next few days.

Gold flirts with daily lows near $5,000

Gold flirts with daily lows near $5,000

Gold comes under marked selling pressure on Tuesday, giving back part of its recent two day advance and threatening to challenge the key $5,000 mark per troy ounce. The yellow metal’s correction follows a better tone in the risk complex, a lower Greenback and shrinking US Treasuty yields.

AI Crypto Update: BankrCoin, Pippin surge as sector market cap steadies above $12B

AI Crypto Update: BankrCoin, Pippin surge as sector market cap steadies above $12B

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) segment is largely on the back foot with major coins such as Bittensor (TAO) and Internet Computer (ICP) extending losses amid a sticky risk-off sentiment.

Dollar drops and stocks rally: The week of reckoning for US economic data

Dollar drops and stocks rally: The week of reckoning for US economic data

Following a sizeable move lower in US technology Stocks last week, we have witnessed a meaningful recovery unfold. The USD Index is in a concerning position; the monthly price continues to hold the south channel support.

XRP holds $1.40 amid ETF inflows and stable derivatives market

XRP holds $1.40 amid ETF inflows and stable derivatives market

Ripple trades under pressure, with immediate support at $1.40 holding at the time of writing on Tuesday. A recovery attempt from last week’s sell-off to $1.12 stalled at $1.54 on Friday, leading to limited price action between the current support and the resistance.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers