Treasury Sec Lutnick sees 6% growth in Q1
US Treasury Secretary Howard Lutnick hit the newswires with an array of policy, trade, and economic outlook soundbites on Tuesday.
Key highlights
- American demand is vast for AI chips, and we dont want to do anything to stand in their way.
- Lutnick refuses to answer if the Trump administration would curb Chinese licenses to access US chip markets.
- The US Dollar was manipulated higher over many years.
- It's more natural for the US Dollar to be at its current level.
- Foreigners used trade surpluses to buy our country.
- I think Q4 GDP growth will be over 5%.
- We could reasonably get over 6% growth in Q1.
- We will see enormous manufacturing job growth this year.
- Nvidia and China must adhere to H200 chip license terms.
- We follow the lead of Trump and Rubio.
- The US-China Relationship is complex and nuanced, Trump is leading it.
