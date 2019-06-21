EUR/GBP technical analysis: Buyers lurk around 21-day SMA, 61.8% Fibo.

- EUR/GBP’s pullbacks 0.8976 couldn’t last long as near-term moving average and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement limits the downside.
- Fresh leg up to 0.8925 and 0.8975 is likely provided RSI remains beneath the overbought region.
Failure to decline below the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January – March declines presently portrays the EUR/GBP pair’s U-turn as it takes the rounds to 0.8891 while heading into Europe markets’ open on Friday.
Latest high near 0.8925 seems immediate resistance to watch ahead of targeting the month’s top surrounding 0.8976.
During the quote’s additional rise past-0.8976, 0.9000 marks and 0.9060 can offer intermediate stops to the rally that can challenge the current year peak around 0.9120.
Meanwhile, pair’s dip beneath 0.8875/70 support-confluence can drag it to February month high of 0.8752.
Though, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.8793 and 0.8782 level including 200-day SMA could restrict the quote’s further south-run.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8891
|Today Daily Change
|3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.8888
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8874
|Daily SMA50
|0.8746
|Daily SMA100
|0.8691
|Daily SMA200
|0.8782
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8924
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8872
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8934
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8871
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8489
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8904
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8892
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8866
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8844
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8815
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8917
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8946
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8968
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1300 ahead of critical PMIs
EUR/USD has been consolidating its Fed-fueled gains below 1.1300. Markit's forward-looking PMIs are due shortly and are projected to remain depressed. Intensifying US-Iranian tensions are eyed as well.
GBP/USD battles 1.2700 as Johnson's probable ascent is analyzed
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after both the Fed and the BOE left rates unchanged and took dovish stances. Boris Johnson won the first stage of the Conservative Contest and faces Jeremy Hunt in the second stage. Johnson has sent mixed messages.
USD/JPY: Bears take a breather amid escalating US-Iran conflict
Fresh bids emerged just ahead of the 107 handle, allowing the USD/JPY bears to take a breather heading into the European open. However, the risks remain to the downside amid US-Iran geopolitical woes-led risk-off and broad-based USD softness.
Gold pierces $1,400 mark to flash fresh 69-month high amid surge in safe-haven demand
The recent bout of risk-off provides additional strength to the Gold price rally that touched a 69-month high of $1,411.35 before retracing to near 1405 levels ahead of Europe open.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Three reasons to expect an upside surprise and a boost for EUR/USD
Pessimism may have reached its limits – or already fully priced into the euro. Markit's preliminary purchasing managers' indices for June will shed some light on the current state of currency bloc's economies and also provide insights into future growth.