Iran’s IRGC: No vessels are permitted to cross the Strait of Hormuz – Reuters

Citing a Tehran Times post on X, Reuters reported on Sunday that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced via VHF radio that no vessels are permitted to cross the Strait of Hormuz, effectively declaring the critical maritime chokepoint closed.

Meanwhile, Reuters also reported an official from the European Union's (EU) naval mission Aspides, noting that “vessels have been receiving VHF transmission from Iran's Revolutionary Guards that "no ship is allowed to pass the Strait of Hormuz.”

Market reaction

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical access point for oil trade and hence, its closure could have a significant positive impact on Oil prices.