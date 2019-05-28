EUR/GBP technical analysis: 0.8842 is the key resistance to break for a continuation up

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/GBP has seen a very strong recovery in the month of May can the bulls sustain the trend? 
  • The 0.8842 resistance is for now a tough nut to crack. 

EUR/GBP daily

EUR/GBP enjoyed a rather bullish month in May as the market broke to 3-month high and above the 200 simple moving average (SMA).


EUR/GBP 4-hour chart


EUR/GBP is trading in a bullish channel above its main SMAs suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term.

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

EUR/GBP has been consolidating below 0.8842 resistance in the last four days. In the absence of a sustained break above 0.8842 the market drift lower towards 0.8780, 0.8750 and potentially 0.8720 level. However, if the market break beyond 0.8842 then a move up to 0.8900 figure can be on the cards for bulls.


Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.883
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.8833
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8683
Daily SMA50 0.864
Daily SMA100 0.868
Daily SMA200 0.8791
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8838
Previous Daily Low 0.879
Previous Weekly High 0.8852
Previous Weekly Low 0.8724
Previous Monthly High 0.8685
Previous Monthly Low 0.8502
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8819
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8808
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8802
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8772
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8754
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.885
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8868
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8898

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

