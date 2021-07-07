EUR/GBP surrenders intraday gains, retreats back closer to mid-0.8500s

- EUR/GBP struggled to preserve its modest intraday gains to multi-day tops.
- The optimism over the reopening of the UK economy underpinned the GBP.
- The euro bulls remain on the defensive after the EU’s economic forecasts.
The EUR/GBP cross quickly retreated around 20 pips from three-day tops touched in the last hour and has now dropped to the lower end of its daily trading range. The cross was last seen trading just above mid-0.8500s, nearly unchanged for the day.
The cross gained some positive traction during the early part of the European session and built on the previous day's strong rebound from the 0.8535 region, or near two-week lows. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through buying, instead ran out of steam near the 0.8680-85 region amid a modest GBP strength.
The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement on Monday that all restrictive measures would be lifted on July 19 continued acting as a tailwind for the British pound. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the EUR/GBP cross, rather prompted some fresh selling at higher levels.
On the other hand, the shared currency was seen consolidating the overnight losses led by the dismal ZEW survey, which showed that investors sentiment in the Eurozone's biggest economy fell sharply in July. In fact, the German ZEW Economic Sentiment index tumbled to 63.3 for the current month from 79.8 recorded in June.
Meanwhile, bullish traders seemed rather unimpressed by the upbeat EU Commission’s economic forecasts. In its latest quarterly economic projections, the commission upwardly revised the Eurozone growth and inflation estimates for this year due to the reopening of the bloc's national economies during the second quarter.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Wednesday, either from the Eurozone or the UK. That said, the release of the highly-anticipated FOMC June meeting minutes will influence both, the euro and the sterling. This, in turn, might produce some trading opportunities around the EUR/GBP cross.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8563
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.8567
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8581
|Daily SMA50
|0.861
|Daily SMA100
|0.8614
|Daily SMA200
|0.8796
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8576
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8536
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8616
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8564
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8646
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8551
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8561
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8543
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8519
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8502
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8584
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8601
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8625
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears struggle above 1.1800 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD bears are put to test above 1.1800 heading into Wednesday’s European open. The currency pair prints a three-day downtrend as risk appetite sours and puts a safe-haven bid under the US dollar, as all eyes remain on the key Fed meeting minutes.
GBP/USD teases 1.3800 amid risk aversion, FOMC minutes eyed
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.3800 amid risk-aversion. The US dollar stands resilient to disappointing ISM data, ahead of FOMC minutes. Sterling looks for some support on the reopening optimism.
XAU/USD eyes key $1815 resistance ahead of Fed minutes
Gold looks to retest Tuesday’s high at $1815 amid falling Treasury yields. June FOMC meeting’s minutes eyed for more clues on the policy outlook.
Ethereum contemplates retest of $3,000
Ethereum price is currently traversing a rising wedge pattern, which forecasts a minor pullback. A retracement to $2,106 is likely before ETH rallies 40% to tag $3,000.
FOMC Minutes June Preview: A view of the Jackson Hole agenda
The minutes of April FOMC meeting were the opening move in the Fed’s long gambit to introduce higher interest rates without creating an economically destabilizing plunge in bond prices and a concomitant surge in yields.