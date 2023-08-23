EUR/GBP slides to one-year low on weaker German PMIs, shows resilience below 0.8500

- EUR/GBP drifts lower for the second straight day and drops to a one-year low on Wednesday.
- The disappointing German PMIs reaffirm bets for the ECB rate hike pause and exert pressure.
- Bets for more rate hikes by BoE support prospects for a further near-term depreciating move.
The EUR/GBP cross comes under heavy selling pressure during the early European session on Wednesday and drops to a one-year low in reaction to the disappointing German PMI prints. Spot prices, however, manage to rebound a few pips in the last hour and currently trade with modest intraday losses, just above the 0.8500 psychological mark.
The preliminary business activity report from the HCOB survey showed that Germany’s manufacturing downturn eased a bit in August and the services sector unexpectedly contracted during the reported month. In fact, the HCOB Manufacturing PMI came in at 39.1 against the 38.7 expected and 38.8 reported in July. Adding to this, Services PMI dropped sharply from 52.3 to 47.3 in August, missing estimates for a reading of 51.5 and reaching a fresh nine-month low.
The data adds to worries about a deeper economic downturn and fuels speculations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will halt its streak of nine consecutive rate hikes in September. This, in turn, weighs heavily on the shared currency and drags the EUR/GBP cross sharply lower for the second successive day. That said, the emergence of some selling around the British Pound (GBP) lends support to spot prices and leads to a modest 15-20 pips bounce from the daily low.
The downside for the Sterling, however, seems cushioned in the wake of rising bets for more interest rate hikes by the Bank of England (BoE). In fact, the current market pricing indicates a more than 80% chance of a 25 bps lift-off at the next BoE meeting in September. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the EUR/GBP cross is to the downside and any meaningful recovery attempt might still be seen as a selling opportunity.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8518
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.8518
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8586
|Daily SMA50
|0.8583
|Daily SMA100
|0.8653
|Daily SMA200
|0.8717
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8546
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8514
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8633
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8524
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8701
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8504
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8526
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8533
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8506
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8494
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8474
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8538
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8558
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.857
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0850 after disappointing German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level since mid-June below 1.0850. The data from Germany and the EU showed that Services PMI fell into contraction territory below 50 in August, weighing heavily on the Euro. Focus shifts to US PMI readings.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2700 on dismal UK PMI
GBP/USD turned south and dropped below 1.2700 in the European session on Wednesday after the data from the UK showed that the Composite PMI dropped below 50 in August, revealing a contraction in the private sector's business activity. Markets await US PMI surveys.
Gold stands firmer above $1,900 mark on softer US Dollar
Gold price gains positive traction for the third successive day on Wednesday. Retreating US bond yields undermines the US Dollar and lends some support. China's economic woes further boost demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Aptos announces an improvement over ERC-721 token standard, likely to catalyze APT recovery
Aptos announced the launch of a Digital Asset Standard (DA) to scale NFTs for creators on its chain. The launch is an improvement over the chain’s existing token standard TokenV1, Ethereum’s ERC-721 and Solana network’s SPL.
Flash PMIs set to weaken further in August
The FTSE 100 managed to finally break its worst run of losses since 2019 yesterday, posting its first daily gain since the 10th August. The gains were hard-won however with the index trying retreating from its daily highs and failing for the second day in a row to consolidate a move above 7,300.