EUR/GBP slides back into mid-0.8300s as euro underperforms as West toughens Russia sanctions

- EUR/GBP reversed lower from its near-0.8400 closing levels last Friday to fall back into the mid-0.8300s on Monday.
- The euro underperformed as Western nations toughened sanctions against Russia, sparking fears of retaliation and energy supply disruptions.
EUR/GBP reversed lower from its near-0.8400 closing levels last Friday to fall back into the mid-0.8300s on Monday, predominantly as a result of geopolitics related euro weakness rather than sterling strength. The EU in conjunction with its NATO allies announced a raft of new, harsher sanctions designed to topple to Russian economy for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine over the weekend. Amid fears that Russia might retaliate by halting energy exports to the EU, energy prices in the region have spiked, triggering fears that the Eurozone economy might face near-term stagflation.
Fears of economic weakness have seen market participants reduce ECB tightening expectations, resulting in a sharp drop in Eurozone bond yields. That, plus the fact that the Eurozone’s geographic proximity to the war in Ukraine, likely explains euro weakness on Monday. Indeed, the currency sits at the bottom of the G10 performance table for the day, while sterling sits nearer to the middle of the table. Ahead, with EUR/GBP sat close to the middle of recent 0.8300-0.8400ish ranges, the outlook for the pair is likely for more rangebound medium-term conditions.
Just as the Russo-Ukraine war and associate West vs Russia sanctions and global commodity price dynamics damage the near-term outlook for the Eurozone economy, the same can be said for the UK. Even prior to start of the war, economists already saw the UK economy as on a weak footing, with large tax and energy hikes on the way in April. While the BoE is very much expected to continue with near-term tightening in the coming months, expectations for economic weakness will only hamper expectations for the BoE’s terminal rate, which is ultimately a GBP negative.
Ahead, geopolitics is set to remain front of mind this week, though there are also plenty of calendar economic events for traders to keep an eye on. Following Monday’s hotter than expected Spanish inflation figures for February, focus will be on German numbers on Tuesday then Eurozone aggregate figures on Wednesday. Across the channel, there will be plenty of BoE speak to monitor, with traders interested as to how policymakers react to the latest geopolitical developments and how this affects the rate outlook.
EUR/Gbp
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8362
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|0.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8378
|Daily SMA50
|0.838
|Daily SMA100
|0.8432
|Daily SMA200
|0.8497
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8406
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8346
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8406
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8306
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8423
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8305
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8383
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8369
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8361
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8323
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8422
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8445
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8483
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
