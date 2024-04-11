EUR/GBP slides back closer to mid-0.8500s, downside seems limited ahead of ECB

- EUR/GBP drifts lower on Thursday, albeit manages to hold above a one-week low.
- Bets for more aggressive policy easing by the BoE cap the GBP and lend support.
- Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the ECB meeting.
The EUR/GBP cross struggles to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from the 0.8545 area, or a one-week low and meets with a fresh supply on Thursday. Spot prices remain depressed through the early European session and currently trade around the 0.8560 region as traders keenly await the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting before placing fresh directional bets.
The ECB is widely expected to keep its main refinancing rate unchanged and hence, the focus will remain on the fresh round of staff projections, which will be scrutinized for cues about the timing of any upcoming interest rate cut. The markets have been pricing in a greater chance of the first rate cut in June amid a faster-than-anticipated fall in the Eurozone inflation. This, in turn, is seen undermining the shared currency and exerting some pressure on the EUR/GBP cross.
Hence, the outlook, along with ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments at the post-meeting press conference, will play a key role in influencing the shared currency in the near term and provide some meaningful impetus to spot prices. Heading into the key central bank event risk, rising bets for at least four interest rate cuts this year by the Bank of England (BoE), starting in June, should cap the upside for the British Pound (GBP) and limit losses for the EUR/GBP cross.
From a technical perspective, the recent failure near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the subsequent downfall favours bearish traders. The aforementioned fundamental backdrop, however, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before positioning for any meaningful downside and an eventual breakdown through the 0.8500 psychological mark, or the YTD low touched in February.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8562
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.8566
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8561
|Daily SMA50
|0.8552
|Daily SMA100
|0.8581
|Daily SMA200
|0.8607
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8571
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8547
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8586
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8539
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8602
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8504
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8562
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8556
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8552
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8538
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8529
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8576
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8585
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8599
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD now targets the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD managed to regain some balance and charted a decent comeback after bottoming out near the 0.6500 neighbourhood and despite the continuation of the buying pressure in the Greenback.
EUR/USD: The 1.0700 region holds the downside…for now
Further gains in the US Dollar sponsored a move to the area of yearly lows around 1.0700 in EUR/USD after the ECB kept rates unchanged and opened the door to a rate cut in the summer.
Gold climbs to historic levels as US Treasury yields edge lower after US PPI
Gold price erased Wednesday’s losses and climbed past the $2,360 area on Thursday, shrugging off a red-hot consumer inflation report. Further data was revealed earlier during the North American session with the Producer Price Index showing signs of easing inflation.
Doge contributor warns of extreme volatility amid Coinbase listing of DOGE and PEPE futures products
A Dogecoin contributor warned the DOGE community on Thursday to desist from derivatives trading due to the high volatility that may occur as the Bitcoin halving approaches. The warning comes as Coinbase is set to begin trading the Dogecoin futures contract after gaining approval from the CFTC.
A price pressure reprieve but a sticky services proposition
Investors found some solace in slightly subdued wholesale-price growth, alleviating worst-case inflation concerns of yet another overshoot. The most recent producer-price inflation data, released early Thursday, fell slightly below economists’ expectations.