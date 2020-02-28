EUR/GBP: Set to move higher – Danske Bank

EUR/GBP moved higher yesterday from 0.844 to 0.852 in the evening. Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, Chief Analyst at Danske Bank, sees the pair moving higher in the next months. EUR/GBP is currently sitting at 0.8563.

Key quotes

“The UK government’s comments that they will start preparing for no deal if no deal is in sight by June and that no deal is better than to sign up to following EU rules automatically drove the EUR/GBP higher.”

“The negotiations are set to begin next week and we think EUR/GBP is set to move higher in coming months, as investors start to price in a higher no deal risk.”