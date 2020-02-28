EUR/GBP: Set to move higher – Danske Bank

EUR/GBP moved higher yesterday from 0.844 to 0.852 in the evening. Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, Chief Analyst at Danske Bank, sees the pair moving higher in the next months. EUR/GBP is currently sitting at 0.8563.
Key quotes
“The UK government’s comments that they will start preparing for no deal if no deal is in sight by June and that no deal is better than to sign up to following EU rules automatically drove the EUR/GBP higher.”
“The negotiations are set to begin next week and we think EUR/GBP is set to move higher in coming months, as investors start to price in a higher no deal risk.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
